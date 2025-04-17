Live Nation Expands Presence in Japan With Acquisition of Hayashi International Promotions

Live Nation Entertainment is deepening its roots in Japan’s thriving live music scene, announcing the acquisition of Hayashi International Promotions (HIP), one of the country’s premier concert promoters. The move enhances Live Nation’s reach in the world’s second-largest music market and reinforces its position as a global leader in live entertainment.

HIP, which has operated in Japan for more than four decades, is known for promoting top-tier concerts featuring both domestic and international talent. The acquisition pairs HIP’s longstanding local expertise with Live Nation’s global touring infrastructure, aiming to create new opportunities for artists and fans alike.

“HIP is one of Japan’s iconic concert companies, and we’re honored they’ve chosen to join Live Nation,” said Michael Rapino, CEO and President of Live Nation Entertainment. “As Kaori continues to build on the incredible legacy her family started, we’re excited to partner with her and the HIP team to bring even more live music to fans across Japan.”

Kaori Hayashi, CEO of HIP, will oversee the combined operations. She emphasized that the partnership will allow Japanese artists to reach global audiences, while also attracting more international tours to Japan. “HIP has been at the heart of Japan’s live music scene for over 40 years, and our focus has always been on delivering incredible concerts for fans,” said Hayashi. “Partnering with Live Nation allows us to keep doing this with greater scale, giving Japanese artists the opportunity to perform to new audiences and strengthening Japan’s position as a must-visit destination for major acts.”

Live Nation has already promoted major artists in Japan, with 2025 concerts planned for global stars including Oasis, Kylie Minogue, and KYGO. The company’s expanded footprint through HIP is expected to increase the flow of global tours through Japan, while also elevating J-pop on the international stage.

The acquisition is part of a broader strategy by Live Nation to grow its presence in key global markets and reflects the increasing demand for live entertainment in Asia.