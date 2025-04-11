Live Nation Enters Malta Market with 365 Entertainment Deal

Photo via 365 Entertainment Group

Live Nation Entertainment has officially entered the Malta market with the acquisition of a stake in 365 Entertainment Group.

The Malta promoter is also the operator of the country’s largest club, Uno, which hosts over 100 events each year. This deal builds on an existing partnership between the two companies; previously, the pair curated events like Take That’s The Greatest Weekend Malta, and Liam Gallagher and Friends Malta Weekender last year.

John Reid, president, concerts, EMEA, at Live Nation, noted in a statement that “Malta’s live music scene is experiencing a real boom, and this deal marks an exciting new chapter for Live Nation.”

“By combining 356 Group’s local expertise with our global network and experience, the potential for the island is clear,” Reid said. “With amazing scenery, climate and burgeoning festival scene, Malta is perfectly positioned to become a must-visit destination for live entertainment.”

During its festival season, 56,000 people visited the island, generating a major economic impact of €51.8 million, 365 Group noted. This acquisition is “a major step forward for 365 Entertainment and Uno Malta,” a spokesperson for 356 Group noted.

“Partnering with Live Nation is a huge milestone which brings new opportunities for the island that will energise the local and international music scene,” the spokesperson said.

