Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, Kesha to Headline All Things Go DC

The All Things Go music festival is making its return to the Washington, D.C. area this fall with headliners Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus and Kesha.

Now in its 11th year, the festival is growing to a three-day event for the first time, scheduled to take place September 26 to 28 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Sharing the stage with Kahan on Friday night are The Marías, The Last Dinner Party, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, Lucius, The Beaches, Joy Oladokun, Sunday (1994) and Caroline Kingsbury.

Topping the bill on Saturday is Lucy Dacus alongside Clairo, Fay Webster, Wallows, The Backseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, Julien Baker & Torres among others.

The final night of All Things Go will see Doechii, Kesha, and DJO take the stage. Also set to perform are Lola Young, Role Model, Marina, Rachel Chinouriri, Ashe, Griff and more.

Fans looking to secure their spots will have access to a special presale beginning April 17 at 10 a.m. ET, while general public onsale launches April 18.

Notably, All Things Go is expanding beyond the D.C. area. A separate lineup announcement is expected soon for its Forest Hills Stadium edition in Queens, New York.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official All Things Go website.

A complete artist lineup can be found below:

All Things Go Festival DC Lineup