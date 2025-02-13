Oceans Calling festival is returning to Ocean City, Maryland this September with a stacked lineup of rock and indie artists.

The event, set to take place from September 26 to 28 at the Boardwalk, will feature headlining performances from the punk-rock trio Green Day, indie-folk artist Noah Kahan, funk icon Lenny Kravitz, and the rockers of Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Additional rockers set to take the stage include The Black Crowes, Live, 4 Non Blondes, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Cake, O.A.R., Fountains of Wayne, The Fray, Collective Soul, Jack’s Mannequin, and Train.

Indie-rock will be a forefront of the event; alongside Kahan, Modest Mouse, Franz Ferdinand, The 502s, Spin Doctors, Vance Joy, and DEVO will appear at the festival.

Other notable acts performing throughout the weekend include R&B’s En Vogue, rapper Nelly, pop singers Natasha Bedingfield and Michelle Branch, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and reggae’s Ziggy Marley. Blind Melon, Burning Spear, Wheatus, and Letters To Cleo are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

Alongside the music, several culinary stars will return to the event, including renowned chief Robert Irvine. Other pros like Michael Voltaggio and Anne Burrell will offer cooking demos, hosted by Jason Biggs. Attendees will have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk throughout the event, which includes local businesses and the Pier amusement park.

Festival tickets head on sale Friday, February 14 with a presale at 10 a.m. and general on sale at 11 a.m. here. Three-day, single day, VIP, and Platinum tickets will be up-for-grabs. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full Oceans Calling festival lineup below: