‘Paddington the Musical’ Heads to the West End this Fall

Paddington Bear is headed to the West End stage. “Paddington the Musical” will officially open at London’s Savoy Theatre on November 1.

The production, based on the classic children’s books by Michael Bond and the popular STUDIOCANAL film series, is being developed by Sonia Friedman Productions, STUDIOCANAL, and Eliza Lumley Productions for Universal Music UK. It marks the first time Paddington’s story will be adapted as a major stage musical.

Tom Fletcher, best known as a member of British pop band McFly and a successful children’s author, is writing the music and lyrics for the production. Jessica Swale, an Olivier Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, has been tapped to write the book, while Luke Sheppard, whose recent credits include the West End’s “& Juliet,” will direct.

In a statement, Sheppard shares, “Discovering how to bring Paddington’s story to the stage continues to be an enormous privilege—with Jessica Swale and Tom Fletcher, it’s been thrilling to see this show grow into something very special, packing an incredible new score and a heart-wrenching script into a marmalade-filled suitcase.”

“This is Paddington as you’ve never seen him before, brought to life by a team celebrating all of the magic and wonder of live theatre.” Sheppard continued. “Alongside our producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley, who look after this bear with the greatest care, we’ve been dreaming up big things for Paddington and can’t wait to welcome him to this iconic venue later this year.”

The character of Paddington Bear made his literary debut in 1958 with the publication of A Bear Called Paddington. Created by Michael Bond, the bear from “darkest Peru” quickly became a staple of British children’s literature, ultimately appearing in 29 books that have sold over 35 million copies worldwide.

Tickets and further production details are available at PaddingtonTheMusical.com.