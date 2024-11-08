The Broadway musical adaptation of “The Great Gatsby,” based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, is set to make its debut on London’s West End in 2025.

The production is set to play at the London Coliseum, beginning with preview performances on April 11, followed by an official opening night on April 24. Performances are scheduled through September 7, with casting details expected to be announced in the next few months.

The Broadway production of “The Great Gatsby” features Jeremy Jordan starring as Jay Gatsby, and Eva Noblezada portraying Daisy Buchanan. Whether Jordan and Noblezada will reprise their roles in London remains to be seen.

Lead producer Chunsoo Shin expressed his enthusiasm about introducing “The Great Gatsby” to London audiences.



“I am thrilled to bring this timeless, glamorous, and resplendent production to the U.K.’s West End after such success in the U.S. and on Broadway,” Shin said.

“The London Coliseum is a spectacular venue that complements the lavish aesthetic and vibrant energy of our show. With its grand architecture and historic charm, it offers the perfect setting to transport audiences back to the opulence of the 1920s.”

The creative team behind “The Great Gatsby” includes music and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, as well as a book by Kait Kerrigan. The production is directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Dominique Kelley. Mark Shacket joins as executive producer, with worldwide management led by Foresight Theatrical and general management by Short Street Productions Ltd.

Tickets for the West End run of The Great Gatsby will be available starting November 27, with sales through LondonGatsby.com.