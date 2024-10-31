The acclaimed Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan is set to step down from his lead role in “The Great Gatsby.”

Jordan is slated to perform for the last time on January 19, 2025, at the Broadway Theatre. The production, which has drawn considerable attention for its musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, will continue running, with tickets now available through September 7, 2025.

Broadway star Eva Noblezada joins Jordan in the cast, playing Daisy Buchanan. Noah J. Rickett serves as Nick Carraway. Supporting the story are Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

The musical features original music and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland with Kait Kerrigan, a Jonathan Larson Grant winner, writing the book. “The Great Gatsby” is directed by Marc Brun with Dominique Kelley on choreography.

The creative team also includes scenic and projection designer Paul Tate dePoo III and Tony Award-winning costume designer Linda Cho, whose work on The Great Gatsby earned her the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical. Additional production design includes sound by Brian Ronan, lighting by Cory Pattak, and hair and wig styling by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.

To stay up-to-date on the latest information and details, theatergoers can visit “The Great Gatsby” official Broadway website.