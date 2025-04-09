Revival of ‘The Music Man’ Set to Launch North American Tour in 2026

The revival of Meredith Willson’s musical “The Music Man” is getting ready to take the stage across the country beginning in early 2026.

Produced by League Productions, Inc., the production is set to begin a 100-city national tour, beginning in Springfield, Missouri in January. Matt Lenz will take the helm as director, joined by choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who is set to deliver brand-new choreography for this rendition of the River City-set tale.

The production team includes scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer and video elements crafted by Lisa Renkel. Lighting duties will be handled by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, while costumes from the 2022 Broadway revival—designed by Santo Loquasto—will make a return. The full cast and remaining creative team members have yet to be announced.

“The Music Man” first arrived on Broadway in 1957, led by Robert Preston and Barbara Cook. The show went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical.

The musical has seen several revivals and adaptations over the decades. A 2003 television version starred Matthew Broderick alongside Kristin Chenoweth, and more recently, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster headlined the Broadway revival at the Winter Garden Theatre, which ran from late 2021 through early 2023.

For additional tour details and updates, theatergoers can visit BigLeague.org.