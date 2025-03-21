Broadway-Bound ‘Beaches’ Musical Sets National Tour Dates for 2026

“Beaches The Musical” is gearing up for a nationwide tour, set to launch in fall 2026, before making its way to Broadway.

Based on Iris Rainer Dart’s best-selling novel, the stage adaptation will bring the beloved story of lifelong friendship, heartbreak, and resilience to audiences across the country ahead of its anticipated New York debut.

“This story has touched audiences for decades, and we’re excited to bring it to life on stage in theaters nationwide,” said producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso. “We can’t wait to share this love story about friendship with audiences everywhere, including Broadway and the West End.”

The production will be co-directed by Tony nominee Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, with choreography by Jennifer Rias. The creative team also includes music supervision by Joseph Thalken, music direction by Katie Coleman, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

Featuring a score by Grammy winner Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, and a book co-written by Dart and Thom Thomas in collaboration with David Austin, “Beaches The Musical” has been in development for years. Its journey to Broadway has been shaped by previous regional productions, including runs at Washington, D.C.’s Signature Theatre, Chicago’s Drury Lane Theatre, and most recently, Theatre Calgary in May 2024.

For the latest updates on tour dates, venues, and casting announcements, visit BeachestheMusical.com.