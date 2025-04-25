State Farm Arena Announces ‘Summer Kickoff ATL’ Ahead of World Cup

Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, State Farm Arena has announced a special concert series.

The series, dubbed “Summer Kickoff ATL 2026,” will feature global superstars, world-class experiences, and other entertainment in the city. While further details regarding the series has not been announced at this time, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin said Atlanta draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and “summer 2026 is expected to peak with more than half of a million visitors.”

“We know that no matter where our guests come from, they want to be entertained, and that music is the one universal language that brings people together,” Koonin said. “State Farm Arena will be the place to enjoy the best shows and entertainment experiences in the city.”

State Farm Arena has previously hosted large-scale musical events like the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in 2019 — featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Bruno Mars — as well as the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live as part of the College Football National Championship earlier this year.

Mercedes Benz Stadium, which will be known soon as Atlanta Stadium, will host eight matches as a part of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a semi-final showdown. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature a total of 104 matches between 48 teams across 16 host cities and three countries.

