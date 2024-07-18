On Location will serve as the Official Hospitality provider for the FIFA World Cup 26, set for locations across North America in two years. The event marks the return of the major international sporting event to American stadiums for the first time since the U.S. hosted it in 1994.

As the hospitality agent, On Location will offer multiple “fan experience” and ticket packages for World Cup, ranging from exclusive stadium suites to hospitality villages, with add-ons galore for fans who are willing to pay the price for the luxury afforded by FIFA’s appointed partner.

“North America has long been renowned as a global leader in delivering the best sports and entertainment experiences for fans, while the FIFA World Cup is known for offering the most unique and thrilling atmosphere one can experience in a stadium,” says Mattias Grafstrom, FIFA Secretary General. “With this groundbreaking agreement, we’re sure that we have found the perfect provider to offer premium experience products for the next World Cup that will appeal to domestic audiences across all three host countries, as well as the millions expected to travel from abroad for this historic tournament in 2026.”

It is not particularly surprising to see On Location chosen as the hospitality vendor for the FIFA event. On Location is primarily owned by a consortium of NFL owners, and has leveraged its access to Super Bowl tickets and designation as a preferred hospitality partner with other events to dominate that segment of the market in the U.S. All 11 of the U.S. stadiums for FIFA World Cup 2026 are primarily NFL stadiums, with five non-NFL stadiums in Canada and Mexico also hosting contests.

On Location has faced some level of criticism over its pricing structures, which often tie up significant quantities of tickets to packages offering amenities that dramatically inflate the price compared to purchasing tickets as a standalone. But. event organizers seeking to maximize their profits have found such tactics a major boost to their bottom line. As noted in the press release announcing the appointment of On Location points out, the event is expected to generate more than $10 billion in revenue across its more than 100 matches and associated events.

“The FIFA World Cup 26 will be transformative for the sport, and we are proud to be working with FIFA to deliver its largest hospitality programme ever and playing a role in football’s growth in North America,” says On Location President Paul Caine. “More people than ever will have the chance to experience an elevated, modern take on hospitality at one of the world’s greatest events, making memories that will last a lifetime.”

Ticketing and security for FIFA 2026 is likely to be under a microscope in the wake of several messy situations that arose during the Copa America this summer, which was played in multiple stadiums that will also serve as World Cup venues. After issues with sky-high ticket prices impacting attendance at multiple games throughout the tournament and an ugly moment when players entered the stands to protect family members from opposing fans after a semifinal, the final in Miami was delayed by hours after security broke down at several gates. Fans with tickets were locked out after the stadium reached capacity due to scores of fans without tickets breaching the venue.

