Weeztix Renews Exclusive Ticketing Partnership with IMS Ibiza for 2025

Weeztix will return as the exclusive ticketing and access partner for the International Music Summit (IMS) Ibiza, marking the second consecutive year of collaboration between the technology firm and the influential electronic music industry gathering.

Set for April 23–25, 2025, at Cala Llonga in Ibiza, the 16th edition of IMS will welcome nearly 2,000 industry professionals from around the world for three days of networking, panels, and performances.

Weeztix’s platform will support all aspects of access management throughout the event, including delegate registration, curated meeting zones, hotel packages, the 2025 Beatport Awards, and the IMS Dalt Vila closing celebration at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

In addition to providing access infrastructure, Weeztix is also slated to participate in the event’s IMS Business Report Analysis panel, contributing to conversations on the evolving landscape of live events and ticketing technology.

“We’re proud to support and be a part of IMS Ibiza again this year,” said Joost Aanen, co-founder and CEO of Weeztix. “And with the return of the Weeztix Hangout, we’re hoping to create space for real connection with event organizers.”

The renewed partnership reflects Weeztix’s continued focus on the Spanish market, where it has been working with organizers to deliver flexible tools for ticketing, marketing, and visitor access across a variety of live events.

IMS Ibiza has become a key gathering point for the global electronic music community, offering insights into business trends while serving as a launchpad for new ideas and partnerships across the live entertainment sector.