WrestleMania 41 Shatters WWE Records in Las Vegas

SportsOlivia Perreault12 seconds ago

WrestleMania 41 has officially become the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history, the company announced this week.

The two-night spectacle, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, drew 124,693 fans and generated the largest gate in WWE history. Viewership also soared, with WrestleMania 41 becoming the most-watched edition of the event, up 114% over the record set by WrestleMania XL in 2024.

Merchandise sales, powered by WWE’s partnership with Fanatics, climbed more than 45% compared to last year’s record, while sponsorship revenue hit an all-time high with a record 28 event partners. On Location, WWE’s exclusive hospitality partner, reported a 75% increase in sales for premium experiences compared to 2024.

| READ: New Orleans to Host WrestleMania 42 in 2026 |

The fan engagement surrounding WrestleMania 41 also reached new heights. WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan event, welcomed more than 50,000 attendees, a 21 percent jump over the previous year. On social media, the event set a new record with 1.1 billion views over the weekend, while WWE’s YouTube channel recorded its highest single-day viewership ever on WrestleMania Sunday.

The event featured major moments in the ring, including John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, Seth Rollins prevailing in a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and IYO SKY retaining the Women’s World Championship. Becky Lynch also made a high-profile return during the event.

WrestleMania 41’s record-breaking performance further solidifies WWE’s position as a leader in live entertainment as part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO).

