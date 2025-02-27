New Orleans to Host WrestleMania 42 in 2026

While the WWE gears-up to host its highly-anticipated WrestleMania event this April, the organization has revealed the host city for next year’s edition.

WrestleMania 42 will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2026. This isn’t the first time New Orleans has hosted the coveted event; the city first held the show at the Caesars Superdome for WrestleMania XXX in 2014, followed by WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

“Finally, WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans,” Johnson, TKO Board Member and 10-time WWE World Champion, said in a statement. “Next year, 2026, WrestleMania 42, live from the Superdome in one of the greatest cities on earth, New Orleans, Louisiana!”

Alongside the two-night stadium event, the WWE is set to bring events like Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World, and the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony to New Orleans, as well as a variety of community outreach events.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said that “we are ecstatic to host WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans next year.”

“Hosting this iconic event three times in the last 12 years is an honor we do not take lightly,” Landry said. “I want to congratulate the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for their successful efforts on this project. We look forward to showing WWE fans from around the world all our great state has to offer!”

Fans can preregister for WrestleMania 42 and place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public sale here. Priority passes via On Location, which offers hospitality events, premium seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and more, will be available soon. More information and ticket details will be announced in the coming months.

| READ: WWE’s WrestleMania 41 Tickets Soar Amid Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing |

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.”

Last month, the WWE announced that WWE World would return from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas. WWE World will offer immersive experiences including a central main stage — showcasing roundtable discussions with top WWE superstars — as well as live memorabilia and podcast recordings.

WrestleMania 41 individual event tickets are available here. Resale tickets are also up-for-grabs via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership).