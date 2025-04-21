WWE Acquires Mexico’s AAA in Strategic Move to Expand Lucha Libre Footprint

WWE has announced a landmark acquisition of Mexican lucha libre promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, marking a major expansion of its global operations. The deal, made in partnership with Mexico-based holding company Fillip, was unveiled live during the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Countdown show in Las Vegas.

The partnership brings together WWE’s international reach and production power with AAA’s rich history and deep cultural roots in Mexican wrestling. Founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña, AAA has been a staple of the lucha libre scene for more than three decades and has helped launch the careers of legends like Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and Penta El Zero Miedo.

Representatives from all sides were on hand for the announcement, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Fillip Chairman Alberto Fasja, AAA leadership Marisela Peña and Dorian Roldán Peña, and superstars Rey Mysterio and El Hijo del Vikingo.

As part of the new alliance, WWE also revealed a special crossover event: Worlds Collide, set for Saturday, June 7, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will feature top WWE Superstars facing off against AAA’s best talent, with a 12 p.m. Pacific start time.

“AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world,” Levesque said. “It’s an honor to work with the Peña family to embark on this journey. By bringing together WWE’s global capabilities and AAA’s amazing tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”

The Peña family, who have led AAA since its inception, will remain actively involved in the promotion’s next chapter. AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña expressed confidence in the transition, noting, “our trust could not be better placed than with one of the biggest sports entertainment businesses in the world.”

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Fans interested in Worlds Collide can register for exclusive updates and ticket information via WWE’s presale site.