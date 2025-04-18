Xfinity Named Official WiFi Partner of WWE, Set for Center Stage at WrestleMania 41

Comcast’s Xfinity has signed on as the Official Home WiFi Partner of WWE under a new multi-year agreement, expanding the longstanding relationship between the two companies. The partnership will bring unprecedented branding and activation opportunities at WWE’s flagship events, beginning with a prominent presence at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

As part of the deal, Xfinity becomes the first-ever partner to receive integration into the iconic WrestleMania set, which will be staged at Allegiant Stadium on April 19-20. The design, developed in collaboration with live events producer Done+Dusted, will feature Xfinity branding through LED signage visible both in-venue and during the live broadcast.

“Comcast has long been an outstanding partner who grasps the power and reach of the WWE audience,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships at WWE parent TKO Group Holdings. “Xfinity is an industry leader and we are thrilled to collaborate on new and innovative integrations, beginning with the iconic WrestleMania set in Las Vegas.”

The partnership also makes Xfinity the official presenting sponsor of NXT Stand & Deliver, taking place the same weekend as WrestleMania. Additional exposure is planned throughout WWE’s Premium Live Event calendar, including ring mat branding and presenting sponsorship for Survivor Series 2025, and branding at SummerSlam 2025.

“WWE delivers entertainment unlike any other sports franchise, and the best way to watch it if you can’t experience it live in the arena is with the unparalleled WiFi experience that only Xfinity can offer,” said Kristy Kozlowski, SVP of Media Strategy and Planning at Comcast.

Xfinity’s on-site fan activation at WrestleMania, “Unlock the Boom,” will take place at The Extra Bar in Las Vegas. Fans can record their entrance through an LED tunnel, compete on an arm-wrestling machine, and enjoy complimentary refreshments and device charging stations.

“We wanted to create something that leaned into the tradition of Vegas while maintaining the dynamic energy and boldness of the brand,” said Guy Carrington, Executive Creative Director and Partner at Done+Dusted. “Getting the chance to collaborate with the team at WWE is quite simply, a childhood dream come true.”

Xfinity’s activation extends to digital platforms as well, with custom content and brand integrations planned across WWE’s social and streaming assets. Fans in the U.S. can stream WrestleMania 41, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and other major events exclusively on Peacock.

The deal reflects Comcast’s broader push to position Xfinity as a go-to choice for high-performance home connectivity. The company says its average customer now supports more than 30 connected devices, with over a billion total devices linking to its network annually.

WrestleMania 41 marks the latest in a series of high-profile brand partnerships for WWE as it continues to expand its presence across entertainment and technology verticals.