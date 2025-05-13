‘13 Going on 30 Musical’ Taps Jennifer Garner for Executive Producer

Jennifer Garner has signed on as an executive producer for the upcoming stage musical adaptation of the 2004 film “13 Going on 30.” The announcement comes ahead of the production’s world premiere at Manchester Opera House this fall.

The musical, based on the romantic comedy in which Garner starred as Jenna Rink, will begin performances on September 21. The project marks the latest film-to-stage adaptation and has been in development since 2016.

In a statement, Garner shared, “After more than 20 years, I still get to talk about Jenna Rink and 13 Going on 30 more days than not—who knew our quirky little movie would have such staying power?”

“I’m thrilled to see Jenna, Matty, and Lucy live on in their very own musical—are you kidding me? I’m geeking out! Lucie Jones is flirty and thriving as Jenna, the music is a blast, and all of the anguish of growing up is alive and well in this magical production,” Garner continued.

“I’m so happy to join them as executive producer and very much look forward to the journey.”

West End performer Lucie Jones has been cast in the lead role of Jenna Rink. Casting beyond Jones has yet to be announced.

The book for “13 Going on 30 The Musical” comes from the film’s original screenwriters, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. The score is composed by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner.

Additional members of the creative team include choreographer Jennifer Weber, set designer Colin Richmond, and lighting designer Howard Hudson. The production will feature orchestrations by Alan Williams, Michael Weiner, and Alan Zachary, with musical supervision by Williams. Illusionist Paul Kieve.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest casting announcements, theatergoers can visit 1330Musical.com.