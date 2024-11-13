The 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 is set to take the stage as a musical in 2025. With a premiere date scheduled for September 21, the adaptation will debut at the Manchester Opera House.

The musical brings together the film’s original writers, Joshua Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who adapted the story for the stage, along with celebrated songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. Andy Fickman is set to helm the production, although casting for the show has yet to be announced.

Goldsmith and Yuspa shared their excitement for the new adaptation, stating that they never imagined their story would continue to capture hearts two decades later. Reflecting on their original work, they expressed:

“It’s been a joy to work with ROYO, Revolution Studios, songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, and director Andy Fickman to bring this story to life as a stage musical. We were thrilled by the audience’s response to our workshop last year, and now we can’t wait to officially open in Manchester at the legendary Opera House.”

This adaptation has been in the pipeline for several years, with development beginning as far back as 2016. In that time, the show’s creators held a workshop that received positive feedback from attendees. The production is backed by producers ROYO, Revolution Studios, Wendy Federman, and Phil Kenny, with Todd Garner, Marla Levine, and Dean Stolber.

Goldsmith and Yuspa invite audiences to immerse themselves in the world of 13 Going on 30, encouraging them to “bring your family, your friends, maybe a date, or just come alone — don’t be shy, we’re all nice.”