As I Lay Dying Reveals First Tour Since Everyone (Except Vocalist) Quit Band

Tim Lambesis of As I Lay Dying | Photo by Stefan Bollmann via Wikimedia Commons

As I Lay Dying has unveiled a round of tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Shadows Are Security, marking their first run since nearly everyone quit the band.

The jaunt, titled “an evening with As I Lay Dying,” is set to kick-off in Moscow, Russia on October 30. From there, they’ll appear in cities like Budapest, Milan, Bratislava, Wurzburg, and Sneek before wrapping-up in Heerlen, Netherlands on November 14.

Tickets are on sale now via the band’s official website.

At this time, it is unknown who will actually be performing live on tour, as frontman Tim Lambesis is the only remaining member of the band. The metalcore outfit just returned to the scene a few years ago as a full band following the incarceration of Lambesis, however, one by one, all four members announced their split from the group.

Bassist/clean vocalist Ryan Neff was the first to announce his departure last year, and less than a week later, guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce followed suit. Longtime member Phil Sgrosso was the latest to quit; he had performed with the band from 2003 to 2013 and then again from 2018 to 2024.

Sgrosso noted in a statement that AILD “no longer offers a healthy and safe environment for anyone involved” and “after witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I’ve realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space.”

After 21 years with the band, he said that “it does not sit well with me to leave or abandon what I’ve considered to be my ‘life’s work,’” however, he said “I believe that with the right adjustments and restructuring, our music can continue to thrive and explore new possibilities in a healthier environment.”

Lambesis’ other project, Austrian Death Machine, also lost a member of its group after drummer Brandon Short announced his departure, citing he quit “for the sake of my mental well-being and personal beliefs.”

Following their exits, Lambesis released a statement of his own, agreeing that “there was an unhealthy environment that made leaving for a new tour with the previous lineup unrealistic” and it became “difficult to figure out even the smallest details” within the group. However, he assured that AILD does not end here, as “I can stick strong to my vision for the future of AILD even when others think it should go another direction.”

Lambesis noted that he “fully supports” their decisions and “my door will always remain open to discussing anything directly.”

In January, Lambesis was interviewed on Justin Wenzel’s podcast, where he noted that he’s not going to share details about the band just yet.

“I do feel like my task right now is to be further down this healing path…” Lambesis said. “However awkward it is for me to share that and cry about it, there’s clearly something that’s been unaddressed for the last 12 years in my life.”

Aside from the lineup change, Lambesis also made headlines over the past year after a video was leaked showing him be aggressive towards his wife; she has since retracted a statement where she said he was manipulative and abusive. Another video surfaced showing Lambesis lunging at his dog and kicking it — leading to calls for animal cruelty investigations.

Another story broke regarding former guitarist Susi, who revealed that surveillance cameras in his home caught Lambesis mistreating his wife; Susi said he cornered her in the kitchen, spit in her face, and then screamed and ran around the house.

AILD has received harsh criticism since their return to the music scene, as Lambesis served two and a half years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his now ex-wife. While AILD reformed in 2017, and have since released 2019’s Shaped By Fire and 2024’s Through Storms Ahead, Austrian Death Machine only made a comeback in 2023 and dropped their fourth LP Quad Brutal last year.