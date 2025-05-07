Backstreet Boys Add Final Shows to Sphere Residency

The Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas residency at the Sphere has just been extended to include three final shows.

As previously announced, the boyband superstars’ “Into The Millennium” show will see Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell perform across nine dates this summer: July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27. Another round of dates were added to see them take the stage from August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17.

Now, the run has been extended to include shows on August 22, 23, and 24. Tickets for the newly-announced dates will be available starting with a Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale starting on Monday, May 12 at 12 p.m. PT, followed by an artist presale on Tuesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can sign up for the artist presale here. A general on sale will begin Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. PT at the band’s official website.

Additionally, the music-led destination experience company Vibee will have packages up-for-grabs, including a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at the Sphere, a two-night stay at either the Venetian Resort or Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, access to the Backstreet Boys Experience pop-up, and a collectible laminate and lanyard. Vibee packages will head on sale Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. PT here.

The Backstreet Boys rose to fame in the late ’90s with their debut self-titled in 1996, followed by Backstreet’s Back in 1997. They garnered massive attention with Millennium, which dropped in 1999, anchored with the global hit “I Want It That Way.” They returned with Black & Blue in 2000 and Never Gone in 2005. While Richardson left the group in 2006, the group continued as a quartet, releasing albums in 2007 and 2009. Richardson rejoined in 2012 and they released their fully independent record In a World Like This to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2013.

In 2019, the band returned with DNA; the record, featuring “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” and “Chances,” debuted at No. 1. The Backstreet Boys became the first boyband to top the U.S. album charts in three decades. The group just celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2023.

Find the full list of Backstreet Boys’ residency dates below:

Backstreet Boys | ‘Into The Millenium’ Residency at Sphere

Friday, July 11, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Sunday August 10, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025