Backstreet’s Back… in the Sin City!

The iconic boyband officially announced a Las Vegas residency at the coveted Sphere. The “Into The Millennium” show will see Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell perform across nine dates this summer: July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27.

Fans will be able to see the Backstreet Boys’ legendary Millennum album come to life with timeless smash-hits like “I Want It That Way,” “Larger Than Life,” and “As Long As You Love Me.”

“We are thrilled to announce our Summer 2025 residency at the Sphere Las Vegas,” a statement from BSB reads on the residency site. “We are bringing the ‘Into the Millennium’ tour to this state of the art facility where we can do things we could have never have imagined back in ’99. The coolest part is that we are the very first POP ACT to take over Sphere Las Vegas and we’re going to bring you an experience you’ll never forget!

Tickets for residency dates on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20 will be available via an artist presale now through Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. PT here. The first six shows will be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale on Tuesday, February 18 at 9 a.m. PT, followed by an artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 19 at 9 a.m. PT. Additional presales are slated to take place throughout the week ahead of a general on sale Friday, February 21 at 9 a.m. PT here.

Tickets for the residency shows on July 25, 26, and 27 will be up-for-grabs via an artist presale here from now through Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. PT, while the Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale will begin Tuesday, February 18 at 11 a.m. PT. An artist presale will begin on Wednesday, February 19 at 11 a.m. PT. Additional presales will take place throughout the week, while a general on sale is slated for Friday, February 21 at 11 a.m. PT here.

Additionally, the music-led destination experience company Vibee will have packages up-for-grabs, including a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at the Sphere, a two-night stay at either the Venetian Resort or Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, access to the Backstreet Boys Experience pop-up, and a collectible laminate and lanyard. Vibee packages will head on sale Friday, February 14 at 6 a.m. PT/ 9 a.m. ET here.

The Backstreet Boys rose to fame in the late ’90s with their debut self-titled in 1996, followed by Backstreet’s Back in 1997. They garnered massive attention with Millennium, which dropped in 1999, anchored with the global hit “I Want It That Way.” They returned with Black & Blue in 2000 and Never Gone in 2005. While Richardson left the group in 2006, the group continued as a quartet, releasing albums in 2007 and 2009. Richardson rejoined in 2012 and they released their fully independent record In a World Like This to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2013.

In 2019, the band returned with DNA; the record, featuring “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” and “Chances,” debuted at No. 1. The Backstreet Boys became the first boyband to top the U.S. album charts in three decades. The group just celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2023.

Find the full list of Backstreet Boys’ residency dates below:

The Backstreet Boys | Into the Millennium Sphere Residency

Friday, July 11, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025