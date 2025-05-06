Benson Boone Confirms Dates for Fall 2025 ‘American Heart’ Arena Tour
Benson Boone will hit the road this fall for a 30-date arena tour across North America in support of his upcoming sophomore album, American Heart.
The tour will begin on August 22 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and continue through major markets in the U.S. and Canada. Scheduled stops include Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Portland. The tour will conclude on October 8 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ticket sales for the American Heart Arena Tour will open with several pre-sale opportunities next week. American Express cardholders will have first access beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. A fan pre-sale will follow on Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public tickets becoming available Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.
In addition to his arena tour, Boone is scheduled to appear at several major festivals throughout the year. His festival run will include BottleneckRock Festival in May, Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Governors Ball in June, followed by a performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in July. He’ll also take the stage at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Boone’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Benson Boone American Heart Tour Dates
August 22: St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 23: Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 25: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
August 26: Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
August 27: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 29: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 30: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 2: Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 3: Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 5: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 6: Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 7: Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
Sept. 9: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 10: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 11: Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival (previously announced date)
Sept. 13: Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 14: Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 16: Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Sept. 18: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 19: Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 20: Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 22: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 24: Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 26: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 27: San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept. 30: Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 3: Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 4: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 8: Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center