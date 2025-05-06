Benson Boone Confirms Dates for Fall 2025 ‘American Heart’ Arena Tour

Benson Boone will hit the road this fall for a 30-date arena tour across North America in support of his upcoming sophomore album, American Heart.

The tour will begin on August 22 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and continue through major markets in the U.S. and Canada. Scheduled stops include Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Portland. The tour will conclude on October 8 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ticket sales for the American Heart Arena Tour will open with several pre-sale opportunities next week. American Express cardholders will have first access beginning Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. A fan pre-sale will follow on Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public tickets becoming available Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to his arena tour, Boone is scheduled to appear at several major festivals throughout the year. His festival run will include BottleneckRock Festival in May, Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Governors Ball in June, followed by a performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in July. He’ll also take the stage at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Boone’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

August 22: St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 23: Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 25: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

August 26: Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

August 27: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 29: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 30: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 2: Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 3: Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 5: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 6: Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 7: Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

Sept. 9: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 10: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 11: Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival (previously announced date)

Sept. 13: Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 14: Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 16: Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Sept. 18: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 19: Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 20: Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 22: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 24: Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 26: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 27: San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sept. 30: Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 3: Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 4: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 8: Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center