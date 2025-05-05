Beyoncé Replaces ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Visuals With Allegiant Stadium After Sphere’s Cease-and-Desist

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour just kicked-off last week, and a video interlude showed her picking up the Las Vegas Sphere. After a cease-and-desist letter from Sphere officials, her tour visuals have been replaced with another Nevada landmark — Allegiant Stadium.

On Friday, Sphere CEO James Dolan objected to Beyoncé’s use of the Sphere and demanded the video to be removed from her shows, the New York Post reported. Dolan’s attorney reportedly sent a letter to Beyoncé’s production company, accusing the singer of “impermissible use and violation” of Sphere Entertainment Group’s intellectual property, noting that the use of the image in her tour videos has led to “significant speculation that Beyoncé will end her tour with a Sphere residency” — which doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Beyoncé — many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue — leans over, picks up the venue, and looms over it,” the letter reads, describing the video. “SEG was never asked and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG’s Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized.”

In the cease-and-desist, SEG asserted that Beyoncé’s team would replace the Sphere images in the concert video, and if they did not comply, the company would take “further action as SEG deems appropriate without notice.”

As of Sunday, Beyoncé’s tour videos have officially been changed; instead of Bey leaning over to pick up the Sphere, she reaches for Allegiant Stadium.

The “Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit” tour will continue its stay at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this week, followed by a round of shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Stade de France in Paris. The summer will take the global icon to Houston’s NRG Stadium, Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium before wrapping-up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.