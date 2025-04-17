Beyonce Fans Feel ‘Scammed’ After Paying Surged Prices for Stadium Tour That Has Failed to Sell Out

Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour” was touted as a worldwide phenomenon with several dates added amid “unprecedented demand.” Now, the pop superstar is failing to fill stadiums.

Currently, thousands of tickets remain unsold for her tour. The tour’s opening night in Los Angeles on April 28 still has 3,200 unsold seats, while 3,800 seats are still up-for-grabs for each of the last two shows in the west coast city on May 4 and 7.

Her east coast shows aren’t very promising either; her gig at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on May 28 — which was added due to a supposed high demand — still has 5,500 tickets unsold. Down in Georgia, even more seats are available, totaling 5,800 unsold tickets for her Atlanta show on July 14 — including over 50% of the floor seats.

While Live Nation has remained adamant that Queen Bey’s tour is selling well — claiming that 94% of her tickets have already been sold — it looks like a sea of blue dots of unsold tickets on Ticketmaster.

How Much are Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tickets Currently?

According to data from Ticket Club, prices for Beyoncé are averaging anywhere from $149 to $1,101 depending on the show date/location. European fans in Saint‑Denis can currently snag the most affordable seats (as low as $149), while Washington, D.C.–area shows at Northwest (FedEx) Stadium top the chart at just over $1.1 K. Most U.S. stops—including Chicago’s Soldier Field, Houston’s NRG Stadium, and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium—sit in the $350 – $700 sweet spot, with Atlanta dates showing the biggest price swings ($368 – $1,080) across multiple nights.

Obviously, the “get‑in” price is a much different story. Tickets for multiple dates are available for far below the “face value” figure across the board.

Date Location Average Ticket Price Shop 4/28/2025 Inglewood, CA $365 Tickets 5/1/2025 Inglewood, CA $354 Tickets 5/4/2025 Inglewood, CA $427 Tickets 5/7/2025 Inglewood, CA $310 Tickets 5/9/2025 Inglewood, CA $293 Tickets 5/15/2025 Chicago, IL $622 Tickets 5/17/2025 Chicago, IL $693 Tickets 5/18/2025 Chicago, IL $404 Tickets 5/22/2025 East Rutherford, NJ $538 Tickets 5/24/2025 East Rutherford, NJ $683 Tickets 5/25/2025 East Rutherford, NJ $617 Tickets 5/28/2025 East Rutherford, NJ $499 Tickets 5/29/2025 East Rutherford, NJ $356 Tickets 6/5/2025 London, LND $699 Tickets 6/7/2025 London, LND $581 Tickets 6/10/2025 London, LND $598 Tickets 6/12/2025 London, LND $439 Tickets 6/14/2025 London, LND $481 Tickets 6/16/2025 London, LND $633 Tickets 6/19/2025 Saint‑Denis, SS $224 Tickets 6/21/2025 Saint‑Denis, SS $174 Tickets 6/22/2025 Saint‑Denis, SS $149 Tickets 6/28/2025 Houston, TX $1,065 Tickets 6/29/2025 Houston, TX $898 Tickets 7/4/2025 Landover, MD $1,101 Tickets 7/7/2025 Landover, MD $913 Tickets 7/10/2025 Atlanta, GA $900 Tickets 7/11/2025 Atlanta, GA $1,080 Tickets 7/13/2025 Atlanta, GA $488 Tickets 7/14/2025 Atlanta, GA $368 Tickets 7/25/2025 Las Vegas, NV $666 Tickets 7/26/2025 Las Vegas, NV $589 Tickets

Prices reflect the average price for tickets to these events for Ticket Club members. Ticket prices are subject to change. Click through to any event page above to view current prices and availability.

How Did We Get Here After Such High Demand?

When Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour first went on sale, the Ticketmaster site crashed. For the first time in her career, the “Halo” star released her first country album, Cowboy Carter, taking him three Grammy Awards. By claiming “unprecedented demand” — and adding more and more dates to the tour over time — the event operator was able to deceive fans with egregious ticket prices.

In order to ensure Beyonce’s biggest fans secured tickets to the tour immediately, Ticketmaster sold her tickets at inflated rates, using their infamous dynamic pricing system. By surging the prices right as the tour was announced, Ticketmaster ensured that fans panic-purchased tickets at the highest price tag possible.

Thousands trying to access tickets during the presale were left empty-handed, citing shockingly egregious prices. Fans reported seeing standing tickets for £224 (279), with some tickets as high as £700 ($872) per seat. Some showed screenshots of Ticketmaster visibly raising ticket prices from the initial fan presale versus the Verizon presale, while others pointed out the use of “dynamic pricing.”

Now, after the “demand” has worn off, tickets have dramatically dropped in price. Fans are now noticing that they spent hundreds of dollars to watch her show from the back of a stadium — which they purchased during the fan presales at surged prices — just to find significantly cheaper tickets that are closer to the stage.

I’m on of those stuck with expensive nosebleeds presale tickets 😔 and unfortunately still so many blue dots on the first dates with unsold tickets. Just recorded this video showing some 💔 #COWBOYCARTERTour #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/ehcVeUZZfU — Jeff Q (@condobleefe) April 10, 2025

Next time Beyoncé sends me a presale code for a tour, I’m ignoring it. The way floor seats are way cheaper than stand seats I bought and ticket master won’t let me exchange pic.twitter.com/5YOAh1kSkX — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) April 14, 2025

i’m a beyonce fan and this angers me so much. i bought my ticket when they first dropped and they were over $700 each due to dynamic pricing…and now they’re so much cheaper i feel like she scammed me. — tanyel (@nba_yb_tv) April 17, 2025

Ticketmaster should be legally required to issue automatic partial refunds if you bought tickets during the Beyhive presale and they're now hundreds of dollars cheaper, I said what I said — Shannon 𐚁 (FROM BEYONCE.COM) 💕 (@justshannon_rn) March 31, 2025

Ticketmaster and these fees belong in the pits of hell for real. I’m trying to sell my 5/15 Beyonce tickets. I’m not looking for a profit just what I paid back. They already charge crazy fees on buying the ticket and they doubling down on selling it. Just greedy as hell — xthejesseffect.bsky.social (@TheJessEffect) April 13, 2025

Im trying to sell my ticket for 700 flat less than what I PAYED for

so I can get better seats😭 — YouAreTheVisualBaby🩵✨🫧 (@KNTYCOCOCANEL_) April 13, 2025

This tactic isn’t new; Ticketmaster has received backlash over the past year due to its use of dynamic pricing, a ticketing practice that increases prices based on demand. The phrase was even shortlisted by the Oxford Dictionary for Oxford Word of the Year 2024. While its supporters argue that such practices discourage “scalping” by making it harder for people to turn a profit by reselling tickets, it has drawn extreme backlash from fans, who often feel ripped off.

Legislators have called-out Ticketmaster and its parent company, which are now the targets of an antitrust lawsuit brought forth by the Department of Justice and 39 states alongside the District of Columbia. The suit aims to break-up the pair, citing anticompetitive and monopolistic business practices.

Will This Impact Beyonce?

Not at all, really.

Despite the fact that Beyonce hasn’t sold-out the tour, she will still make a pretty penny. According to Billboard, even slow sales will not affect the superstar; she’s expected to bring-in a whopping $325 million from the 32-date tour, which equates to about $10.15 million per show. For reference, her 56-date Renaissance World Tour saw around $10.3 million from each gig, totaling $579 million.