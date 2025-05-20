Billy Strings Unveils Fall Headlining 2025 Tour

Billy Strings has announced a new slate of fall headlining tour dates, adding to what is already shaping up to be one of the busiest years of his career. The Grammy-winning bluegrass guitarist and singer will headline a run of arena and amphitheater shows across the United States this fall, following an international leg through Europe.

The tour announcement arrived alongside news of Strings’ scheduled appearance at Farm Aid later this year. The fall itinerary begins overseas, with concerts planned in Oslo, Copenhagen, London, and Dublin. Upon returning to North America, Strings will embark on an extended U.S. run, highlighted by multiple multi-night engagements in key markets.

| RELATED: Billy Strings Expands Summer Tour with New U.S., Canadian Dates |

Among the newly confirmed dates are three consecutive nights at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as two-night stands at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Additional cities on the schedule include Rochester, New York, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fort Worth and Austin, Texas.

| RELATED: Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp to Headline 40th Annual Farm Aid in Minneapolis |

Strings’ previously announced 2025 plans include a series of summer headlining dates, his debut arena shows in Australia and New Zealand, and a featured slot on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

In addition to his large-scale performances, Strings has also been appearing in a series of intimate, sold-out concerts with fellow guitarist Bryan Sutton. The pair is celebrating the release of their collaborative live album, Live at the Legion.

Tickets are on sale now via BillyStrings.com. Fans can also secure seats on secondary platforms like Ticket Club—where members save on service fees—through Billy Strings Tickets.

A complete list of Billy Strings’ tour dates can be found below:

Billy Strings Fall Tour Dates

Date Venue and City May 13, 2025 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ (Outlaw Music Festival) May 15, 2025 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA (Outlaw Music Festival) May 16, 2025 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA (Outlaw Music Festival) May 18, 2025 Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA (Outlaw Music Festival) May 20, 2025 Ford Idaho Center Arena – Nampa, ID May 22, 2025 ONE Spokane Stadium – Spokane, WA (Outlaw Music Festival) May 24, 2025 Cascades Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA May 25, 2025 The Gorge Amphitheatre – George, WA (Outlaw Music Festival) May 30, 2025 Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI May 31, 2025 Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI June 6, 2025 Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL June 7, 2025 Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL June 11, 2025 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO June 13, 2025 Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO June 14, 2025 Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO June 20, 2025 Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY June 21, 2025 Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY July 15, 2025 Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, AUS July 17, 2025 ICC Sydney Theatre – Sydney, AUS July 19, 2025 Riverstage – Brisbane, AUS July 22, 2025 Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ Aug. 8, 2025 Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI Aug. 9, 2025 Target Center – Minneapolis, MN Aug. 12, 2025 SCHEELS Arena – Fargo, ND Aug. 15, 2025 Brick Breeden Fieldhouse – Bozeman, MT Aug. 16, 2025 Adams Center – Missoula, MT Aug. 19, 2025 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC Aug. 20, 2025 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC Sept. 5, 2025 Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum – Woodward Theatre – Owensboro, KY Sept. 6, 2025 Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum – Woodward Theatre – Owensboro, KY Sept. 11, 2025 Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts – Boone, NC Sept. 12, 2025 Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts – Boone, NC Sept. 14, 2025 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN Sept. 15, 2025 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN Sept. 16, 2025 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN Oct. 3, 2025 Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO Oct. 5, 2025 Poolen – Copenhagen, DK Oct. 7, 2025 TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, NL Oct. 8, 2025 TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, NL Oct. 10, 2025 Royal Albert Hall – London, UK Oct. 12, 2025 National Stadium – Dublin, IE Oct. 23, 2025 Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL Oct. 24, 2025 Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL Oct. 25, 2025 Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL Oct. 31, 2025 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Nov. 1, 2025 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Nov. 7, 2025 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 8, 2025 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 11, 2025 Blue Cross Arena – Rochester, NY Nov. 12, 2025 MVP Arena – Albany, NY Nov. 14, 2025 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Nov. 15, 2025 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Dec. 5, 2025 KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY Dec. 6, 2025 KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY Dec. 10, 2025 BOK Center – Tulsa, OK Dec. 12, 2025 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX Dec. 13, 2025 Moody Center – Austin, TX Dec. 14, 2025 ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX

Links above direct to either the artist’s official site for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”