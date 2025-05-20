Billy Strings Unveils Fall Headlining 2025 Tour
Billy Strings has announced a new slate of fall headlining tour dates, adding to what is already shaping up to be one of the busiest years of his career. The Grammy-winning bluegrass guitarist and singer will headline a run of arena and amphitheater shows across the United States this fall, following an international leg through Europe.
The tour announcement arrived alongside news of Strings’ scheduled appearance at Farm Aid later this year. The fall itinerary begins overseas, with concerts planned in Oslo, Copenhagen, London, and Dublin. Upon returning to North America, Strings will embark on an extended U.S. run, highlighted by multiple multi-night engagements in key markets.
Among the newly confirmed dates are three consecutive nights at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as two-night stands at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Additional cities on the schedule include Rochester, New York, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fort Worth and Austin, Texas.
Strings’ previously announced 2025 plans include a series of summer headlining dates, his debut arena shows in Australia and New Zealand, and a featured slot on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
In addition to his large-scale performances, Strings has also been appearing in a series of intimate, sold-out concerts with fellow guitarist Bryan Sutton. The pair is celebrating the release of their collaborative live album, Live at the Legion.
Tickets are on sale now via BillyStrings.com. Fans can also secure seats on secondary platforms like Ticket Club—where members save on service fees—through Billy Strings Tickets.
A complete list of Billy Strings’ tour dates can be found below:
Billy Strings Fall Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|May 13, 2025
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ (Outlaw Music Festival)
|May 15, 2025
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA (Outlaw Music Festival)
|May 16, 2025
|Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA (Outlaw Music Festival)
|May 18, 2025
|Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA (Outlaw Music Festival)
|May 20, 2025
|Ford Idaho Center Arena – Nampa, ID
|May 22, 2025
|ONE Spokane Stadium – Spokane, WA (Outlaw Music Festival)
|May 24, 2025
|Cascades Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA
|May 25, 2025
|The Gorge Amphitheatre – George, WA (Outlaw Music Festival)
|May 30, 2025
|Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
|May 31, 2025
|Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
|June 6, 2025
|Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL
|June 7, 2025
|Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL
|June 11, 2025
|T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
|June 13, 2025
|Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO
|June 14, 2025
|Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO
|June 20, 2025
|Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY
|June 21, 2025
|Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY
|July 15, 2025
|Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, AUS
|July 17, 2025
|ICC Sydney Theatre – Sydney, AUS
|July 19, 2025
|Riverstage – Brisbane, AUS
|July 22, 2025
|Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ
|Aug. 8, 2025
|Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI
|Aug. 9, 2025
|Target Center – Minneapolis, MN
|Aug. 12, 2025
|SCHEELS Arena – Fargo, ND
|Aug. 15, 2025
|Brick Breeden Fieldhouse – Bozeman, MT
|Aug. 16, 2025
|Adams Center – Missoula, MT
|Aug. 19, 2025
|Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
|Aug. 20, 2025
|Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
|Sept. 5, 2025
|Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum – Woodward Theatre – Owensboro, KY
|Sept. 6, 2025
|Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum – Woodward Theatre – Owensboro, KY
|Sept. 11, 2025
|Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts – Boone, NC
|Sept. 12, 2025
|Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts – Boone, NC
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
|Sept. 15, 2025
|Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
|Sept. 16, 2025
|The Signal – Chattanooga, TN
|Oct. 3, 2025
|Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Poolen – Copenhagen, DK
|Oct. 7, 2025
|TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, NL
|Oct. 8, 2025
|TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, NL
|Oct. 10, 2025
|Royal Albert Hall – London, UK
|Oct. 12, 2025
|National Stadium – Dublin, IE
|Oct. 23, 2025
|Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL
|Oct. 24, 2025
|Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL
|Oct. 25, 2025
|Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL
|Oct. 31, 2025
|CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
|Nov. 1, 2025
|CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
|Nov. 7, 2025
|PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov. 8, 2025
|PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov. 11, 2025
|Blue Cross Arena – Rochester, NY
|Nov. 12, 2025
|MVP Arena – Albany, NY
|Nov. 14, 2025
|Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
|Nov. 15, 2025
|Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
|Dec. 5, 2025
|KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
|Dec. 6, 2025
|KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
|Dec. 10, 2025
|BOK Center – Tulsa, OK
|Dec. 12, 2025
|Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
|Dec. 13, 2025
|Moody Center – Austin, TX
|Dec. 14, 2025
|ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX
