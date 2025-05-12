Broadway’s ‘Hadestown’ Welcomes Back Lana Gordon This June

Broadway’s Lana Gordon is getting ready to return to the stage in the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” next month.

Gordon is set to reprise her role as Persephone beginning June 3 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. She succeeds Merle Dandridge, who will take her final bow in the production on June 1.

Gordon first joined the cast of “Hadestown” in February 2022. Her Broadway resume also includes performances in “The Lion King,” “Chicago,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Internationally, she has appeared in European tours of “West Side Story” and “Hair.”

“Hadestown” currently features Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Myra Malloy as Eurydice, and Ali Louis Bourzgui as Orpheus. The cast also includes Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. Ensemble members include Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. Swings for the production are Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

The musical, written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, reimagines the ancient myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Originally staged as a theatrical concert, “Hadestown” made its Broadway debut in April 2019.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, the production features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costumes by Michael Krass, lighting by Bradley King, and sound by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz. David Neumann serves as choreographer, with Ken Cerniglia as dramaturg. Musical supervision and vocal arrangements are by Liam Robinson, and orchestrations are handled by Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

“Hadestown” earned eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Mitchell, and Best Director of a Musical for Chavkin. The production was also recognized for its orchestrations, lighting design, scenic design, and sound design.

