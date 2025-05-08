Amanda Reid to Join Broadway’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ as New Lead

Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen” is getting ready to welcome its new lead. Producers announced that Amanda Reid will assume the role of Ali in the Alicia Keys musical beginning May 27 at the Shubert Theatre. The role marks Reid’s Broadway debut.

Reid succeeds original star Maleah Joi Moon, who earned a Tony Award for her performance before departing the production on March 30. Since Moon’s exit, understudy Jade Milan has been performing the role.

The musical, which features music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, is loosely based on Keys’ own experiences growing up in New York City. The story follows 17-year-old Ali and her mother as they navigate life in a small Times Square apartment.

Directed by Michael Greif and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen” earned 13 Tony Award nominations this season, including Best Musical. In addition to Moon’s win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Kecia Lewis took home the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. The production also claimed the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The current cast features Jessica Vosk, Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Kecia Lewis, alongside a large ensemble cast. Casting is by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray. The music team includes music director Lily Ling and orchestrators Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, with arrangements by Keys and Blackstone.

Additional information and performance schedules are available at hellskitchen.com.