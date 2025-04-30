Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ to Welcome Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs

Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs are set to join the cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City beginning on July 22.

Brady will take on the role of Harold Zidler, while Diggs is slated to play the Duke of Monroth. Diggs’ run is scheduled through September 28, while Brady will continue in the role through November 9.

Brady’s previous Broadway roles include “The Wiz,” “Chicago,” and “Kinky Boots.” Meanwhile, Diggs originated the role of Benjamin Coffin III in the production of “Rent.” His stage résumé also includes appearances in “Chicago,” “Wicked,” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Currently, the role of Harold Zidler is being portrayed by Boy George, who will complete his run on May 25. Austin Durant will return to the role from May 27 through July 20. The current cast also stars Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Jordan Fisher as Christian, and Andy Karl as The Duke of Monroth, with all three continuing their performances until July 20.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” debuted on Broadway in 2019, following a pre-Broadway run in Boston. Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, the stage production earned 10 Tony Awards in 2020, including Best Musical.

For ticket information and show details, theatergoers can visit MoulinRougeMusical.com.