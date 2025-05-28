Broadway’s ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ Announces Extension

The Broadway production of “John Proctor is the Villain” will extend its limited engagement at the Booth Theatre. Originally scheduled to close on July 6, the production will now run through July 13.

Written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, the play officially opened April 14 following previews that began March 20. The extension follows the show’s strong box office performance and seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Play.

Additional Tony nominations include Direction of a Play for Taymor, as well as recognitions for Lighting Design, Sound Design, and individual performances from Ebert and Strazza.

Leading the cast is Sadie Sink, whose portrayal of Beth Powell has earned her a nomination for Leading Actress in a Play. The production’s ensemble also includes Nihar Duvvuri, Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, Molly Griggs, Maggie Kuntz, Hagan Oliveras, Morgan Scott, Fina Strazza, and Amalia Yoo.

The play was originally commissioned by The Farm Theater in 2017 and premiered at Centre College the following year. It later received productions at Ojai Playwrights Conference, Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Boston’s Huntington Theatre, among others.

The Broadway staging features a creative team that includes scenic design by AMP with Teresa Williams, costumes by Sarah Laux, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski.

The team also includes movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger, hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas, and intimacy coordination by Ann James. Voice and dialect coaching is provided by Gigi Buffington, with casting by Taylor Williams. Producers for the Broadway run are Sue Wagner, John Johnson, John Mara Jr., Runyonland, and Eric Falkenstein.

Tickets for the additional performances are now available. For details, visit JohnProctoristheVillainPlay.com.