Broadway’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ Sets New Closing Date, Welcomes Back Tituss Burgess

Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!” is extending its run once again, with producers confirming that performances at the Lyceum Theatre will now continue through September 28. In addition, actor Tituss Burgess is set to rejoin the production for a six-week engagement beginning June 23.

The Tony-nominated comedy, written by and originally starring Cole Escola, who returned to the title role of Mary Todd Lincoln last month, will conclude their current encore run on June 21.

Burgess previously appeared in the production earlier this year, succeeding Escola during their initial departure. He performed alongside Phillip James Brannon and Chris Renfro, who exited the company with him in April. His upcoming return follows a limited reunion of the original cast, which included Escola, Conrad Ricamora, and James Scully.

“Oh, Mary!” opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, following a sold-out, extended Off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The production has since earned five 2025 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, Best Leading Actor in a Play for Escola, Best Featured Actor in a Play for Ricamora, and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Pinkleton.

The play, a satirical portrait of Mary Todd Lincoln’s final days before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, presents a wildly fictionalized version of the First Lady. The production earned two 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards and the 2024 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play during its Off-Broadway run.

The current Broadway cast features Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Understudies include Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico.

Pinkleton, who also staged the Off-Broadway premiere, directs the production. The creative team includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See, composer and co-sound designer Daniel Kluger, co-sound designer Drew Levy, wig designer Leah J. Loukas, and music arranger David Dabbon. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

For tickets and additional information, theatergoers can visit OhMaryPlay.com.