Broadway’s ‘Redwood’ Starring Idina Menzel Sets Closing Date

The Broadway musical “Redwood,” led by Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, will close later this month, producers announced.

The production is scheduled to play its final performance at the Nederlander Theatre on Sunday, May 18, concluding its run after 127 performances, including 17 previews.

The closure was confirmed just one day after the show failed to secure a single Tony Award nomination, a blow that came amid ongoing box office challenges. Last week, the production reported audience attendance at just 75% capacity.

In a joint statement, producers Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan, and Loudmouth Media acknowledged the decision.

“While we had of course hoped for a longer run, we’re incredibly grateful to have been able to tell this beautiful story for the time we’ve been given,” the statement read. “Redwood has been a labor of love since the very beginning of this process, and we are immensely proud of the incredible work our cast, crew, and creative team have wholeheartedly poured into this production.”

Additionally, Menzel took to Instagram to share in part, “Creating @RedwoodMusical with @TinaLandau and @KateDiazMusic has been my proudest professional accomplishment. It is an all-female-led team, who are fearless risk-takers and gorgeous human beings.”

“I will be eternally grateful to our stunning cast whom I love so friggin’ much. I’ll be singing Kate’s music for years and years to come.”

In addition to Menzel, the principal cast includes De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Directed and written by Tina Landau, Redwood began previews on January 24 and officially opened on February 13. The musical, featuring a book and direction from Landau—whose earlier work Floyd Collins picked up six Tony nominations this week—follows a grief-stricken woman, portrayed by Menzel, as she embarks on a cross-country journey to find solace in a California redwood forest.

For more information and ticketing details, theatergoers can visit Redwoodmusical.com.