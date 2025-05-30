Christopher Jackson to Return to Broadway in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Christopher Jackson is set to make his return to Broadway this summer in “Hell’s Kitchen” at the Shubert Theatre.

Jackson will join the cast beginning June 3, taking over the role of Davis from Durrell “Tank” Babbs, who will play his final performance on June 1. The role marks Jackson’s first full-time Broadway engagement since originating George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”

His addition comes as “Hell’s Kitchen” undergoes a series of casting changes. Amanda Reid recently stepped into the lead role of Ali on May 27, following Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon’s departure. Jessica Vosk also joined the production as Jersey, succeeding original cast member Shoshana Bean.

Inspired by Keys’ own life and featuring an original score by the 15-time Grammy-winning artist, “Hell’s Kitchen” tells the story of a teenage girl named Ali and her protective mother, living in a small apartment near Times Square. As Ali chases her dreams of making it in New York City, her life is upended by the return of her estranged father, Davis, a musician grappling with his own past.

Directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, the production officially opened April 20 after beginning previews on March 28. The musical became one of the standout titles of the 2024 Broadway season, earning 13 Tony nominations and taking home awards for both Moon and Kecia Lewis, who plays Miss Liza Jane. It also secured the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The current cast features Phillip Johnson Richardson as Knuck and Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Chloe Davis, and Timothy L. Edwards, among others. The production’s creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and sound designer Gareth Owen.

