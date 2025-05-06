‘Dolly’ Musical Secures Roles of Dolly Parton for World Premiere

Dolly Parton | Photo by RCA Records, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The roles of Dolly Parton for the world premiere of the biomusical ‘Dolly: An Original Musical’ have been secured.

The musical is set to premiere a pre-Broadway staging at Nashville, Tennessee’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on July 18 with an official opening set for August 8. The run has already been extended through August 31, with direction by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher.

Three women have been cast in the role of Parton — each starring in different stages of her life — Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb. While neither of the three were chosen from the musical’s online “Search for Dolly” casting call earlier this year, producers noted that two performers from that group will join the Nashville company in some capacity, set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Clarke and St. Louis are both Broadway alums; Clarke starred in “Merrily We Roll Along,” while St. Louis starred in the role of Glinda in “Wicked.” Titcomb has appeared in touring and regional productions like “Waitress,” “Les Miserables,” “The Sound of Music,” “Frozen,” and “Fun Home.”

Earlier this year, Parton broke the news of the musical premiering in Nashville.

“I am Tennessee born and raised, and Nashville has been my musical home for over 60 years,” she said. “So, this is the right and perfect place to present the world premiere of my life story as a musical. Right here in Nashville, at the beautiful Belmont University’s Fisher Center.”

This is the first time Nashville will host a Broadway-bound production. Additionally, Parton, “Dolly: An Original Musical”, CTK Enterprises, and Belmont University announced the launch of the Dolly U, an educational experience that allows students opportunities to participate in the production, working alongside the creative team throughout the making process of the show at the Fisher Center this summer.

“Dolly: An Original Musical” is set to premiere on Broadway in 2026.