Dream Theater Announces ‘Parasomnia’ 2025 Fall Tour 

Progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater have announced their return to the road with the newly unveiled Parasomnia Tour.

The Parasomnia Tour kicks off September 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania and travels across the U.S. with stops in major markets including Baltimore, Atlanta, Detroit, and Long Beach. Festival appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock are also on the itinerary, with the tour wrapping up October 25 at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

General ticket sales for all headlining performances launch Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Full ticketing information is also available via the official Dream Theater website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members save big by skipping the standard service fees. Visit Dream Theater Tickets to shop resale options.

Formed in 1985, Dream Theater has built a loyal global following on the strength of technically masterful albums like Images and Words and Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory. Their complex compositions and unmatched live performances have earned them multiple Grammy nominations and accolades. The Parasomnia Tour also includes a special rescheduled date in Atlanta, commemorating the band’s 40th anniversary.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Dream Theater Parasomnia Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 09/05 Santander PAC – Reading, PA 09/06 The Lyric – Baltimore, MD 09/09 North Charleston PAC – North Charleston, SC 09/10 The BayCare Sound Amphitheater – Clearwater, FL 09/12 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL 09/13 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA 09/14 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA (40th Anniversary Tour Rescheduled Date) 09/16 Owens Auditorium – Charlotte, NC 09/18 Benedum Center – Pittsburgh, PA 09/19 Louder Than Life (Festival) – Louisville, KY 09/21 Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI 09/22 Prairie Home Alliance Theater – Peoria, IL 09/24 Miller High Life Theatre – Milwaukee, WI 09/25 Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, MN 09/27 Vibrant Music Hall – Des Moines, IA 09/29 Pikes Peak Center – Colorado Springs, CO 10/03 Aftershock (Festival) – Sacramento, CA 10/04 Frontwave Arena – Oceanside, CA 10/05 Long Beach Terrace Theater – Long Beach, CA 10/07 Mesa Arts Center @ Ikeda Theater – Mesa, AZ 10/08 Abraham Chavez Theatre – El Paso, TX 10/11 Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK 10/13 Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland – Kansas City, MO 10/14 The Factory – St. Louis, MO 10/17 The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond – Hammond, IN 10/18 Palace Theatre – Columbus, OH 10/20 Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY 10/22 Veterans Memorial Auditorium – Providence, RI 10/23 Proctor’s Theatre – Schenectady, NY 10/25 Nassau Coliseum – Long Island, NY

