Graham Phillips to Join Off-Broadway’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ in June

Off-Broadway’s “Little Shop of Horrors” will welcome actor Graham Phillips to its cast next month. Producers announced that Phillips will assume the role of Seymour Krelborn beginning June 17 at the Westside Theatre.

Phillips’ arrival coincides with an extended engagement for Elizabeth Gillies, who has portrayed Audrey since May. Gillies will continue in the production through July 27. The two previously shared the stage in the original Broadway cast of “13: The Musical,” reuniting more than a decade later for this production.

Milo Manheim, currently appearing as Seymour, will play his final performance on June 1. In the interim, from June 3 to June 15, a rotating lineup of cast members will step into the lead roles. Jeff Sears and Morgan Ashley Bryant will perform June 3 to 5, followed by Weston Chandler Long opposite Bryant June 6 to 8. Johnny Newcomb and Daria Pilar Redus will close out the rotation from June 10 to 15.

The production’s current cast also features Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello,Reg Rogers as Mr. Mushnik, and Major Attaway as the voice of Audrey II. The ensemble includes Hailey Thomas, Daria Pilar Redus, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Jon Riddleberger.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the revival features choreography by Ellenore Scott, scenic design by Julian Crouch, lighting design by Bradley King, costume design by Tom Broecker, and sound design by Jessica Paz. The show’s Audrey II puppets were designed by Nicholas Mahon and original designer Martin P. Robinson. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements are by Will Van Dyke, with casting by Jim Carnahan.

Tickets are currently on sale through January 2027. For additional information, theatergoers can visit LittleShopNYC.com.