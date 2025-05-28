Hans Zimmer Opens Japan’s New IG Arena with Debut Performance

Japan's IG Arena | Photo via BusinessWire

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer headlined the first public event at IG Arena, a brand-new, state-of-the-art venue in Aichi Prefecture’s Nagoya. The performance, held on May 24, marked Zimmer’s first-ever live appearance in Japan.

The 17,000-capacity IG Arena is the latest addition to a growing portfolio of Asian developments from AEG, the global sports and live entertainment company behind venues like Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, The O2 in London, and Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. AEG is also currently developing additional projects in Osaka and Bangkok.

| READ: Japan’s IG Arena in Aichi Adds Five More Founding Partners Ahead of May Opening |

Designed as a multi-purpose facility, IG Arena features a hybrid oval shape and a 30-meter ceiling height, making it one of the largest and most modern entertainment venues in Japan. In addition to hosting concerts and events, it will serve as the home arena for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament—set to begin July 13—and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of the B.League.

Zimmer’s performance helped christen the arena ahead of its official opening, adding international prestige to a venue expected to become a major destination for both live music and sports in the region.

AEG’s involvement in IG Arena reflects its broader strategy to expand its footprint in Asia, bringing its globally recognized model of integrating sports franchises, entertainment programming, and premium venue experiences to new international markets.

More information about IG Arena is available at ig-arena.jp.