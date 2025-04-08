Japan’s IG Arena in Aichi Adds Five More Founding Partners Ahead of May Opening

Japan's IG Arena | Photo via BusinessWire

AEG Global Partnerships and Aichi International Arena Co. Ltd. have announced five additional founding partners for IG Arena, the new 17,000-seat venue slated to open in May 2025 in Aichi, Japan.

The new slate of Japanese-based sponsors includes NTP Group, Docomo, MUFG Bank, Yamazaki Mazak, and payments company, alongside Suntory Spirits, which was previously named as the arena’s exclusive beverage partner.

The multi-year deals were brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and position the brands prominently within the arena’s physical and promotional footprint, offering each company exclusive sponsorship rights. These agreements aim to enhance the venue’s profile as a hub for major sports and live entertainment events in Japan.

“These partnerships represent a number of innovative collaborations, providing a range of benefits not only to the brands and the IG Arena, but also directly to the fans,” said Paul Samuels, executive vice president of Global Partnerships at AEG. “As we draw closer to opening, we are delighted to continue to welcome a mix of strong global brands and local businesses.”

Each founding partner will hold unique branding and activation opportunities within the arena:

Docomo will hold naming rights to one of the arena’s main entrance gates and a Premium Lounge, along with pre-sale ticket access and exclusive perks for its customers.

will hold naming rights to one of the arena’s main entrance gates and a Premium Lounge, along with pre-sale ticket access and exclusive perks for its customers. MUFG Bank will sponsor the suite entrance and suite-level areas, and serve as IG Arena’s community development partner.

will sponsor the suite entrance and suite-level areas, and serve as IG Arena’s community development partner. Yamazaki Mazak secures naming rights to the General Admission gate on the ground floor.

secures naming rights to the General Admission gate on the ground floor. Suntory Spirits will provide exclusive beverage services and enjoy extensive brand visibility throughout the venue.

Tokuji Sagi, president and CEO of Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd., emphasized the significance of these partnerships as part of the venue’s broader mission. “IG Arena is driving a transformation in the business model of sports and live entertainment in Japan,” he said. “Together, we will elevate our partners’ brand value while making a contribution to the live entertainment industry and local communities.”

Located in central Japan, IG Arena is designed as a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility and is expected to host a wide range of sports, concerts, and cultural events, bolstered by its growing list of corporate supporters.