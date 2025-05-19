Live Nation Joins Munich Arena Project as Long-Term Strategic Partner

Live Nation is expanding its international footprint with a new partnership in Germany, aligning with the development team behind the upcoming Munich Arena. The deal marks a significant step forward for the new 20,000-capacity venue, which aims to become a premier destination for live entertainment in Bavaria and beyond.

Located near Munich International Airport in the city’s northern sector, the arena is being developed under the leadership of Lorenz Schmid, managing director at SW Munich. The project has advanced in close coordination with local officials, and now, with Live Nation on board as a long-term strategic partner, it is positioned to make a substantial cultural and economic impact.

“We are proud to be part of this groundbreaking project in Bavaria,” said Tom Lynch, President of Venues for Live Nation EMEA. “The record-breaking Adele residency last summer proved how much Munich and the surrounding region value live music… The Munich Arena will play a key role in attracting talent and audiences to the region.”

Live Nation’s participation brings venue management expertise from high-profile arenas across Europe, including the Ziggo Dome (Amsterdam), 3Arena (Dublin), and Royal Arena (Copenhagen). The company is also backing new arena projects in Cardiff and Singapore, signaling a broader strategy to expand its venue portfolio in key global markets.

The Munich Arena is expected to deliver an annual gross value-added impact of €354 million, with an additional €391 million projected during the construction phase, according to a Deloitte analysis. Developers also intend for the arena to be Germany’s most sustainable venue, aiming for Gold certification from the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

Marek Lieberberg, managing director of Live Nation GSA, called the project a long-awaited development for the country. “Finally Germany will have the arena that fans have been waiting for,” he said. “With the Munich Arena a new era begins – an essential new concert and entertainment experience that meets the needs of both visitors and artists in every way.”

In addition to its sustainability goals, the arena is being purpose-built to deliver optimal acoustics and sightlines, promising an enhanced experience for every attendee. The project is envisioned as a cornerstone for Bavaria’s cultural and tourism industries, with Live Nation helping to ensure a steady stream of top-tier programming from both international and domestic artists.

“This strategic partnership with Live Nation is a significant milestone for us,” Schmid added. “We want to create a place where people of all backgrounds and ages can come together… A venue that is deeply rooted in Bavaria while also shining on a global level.”