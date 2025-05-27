Marla Mindelle Constantine Rousouli To Rejoin ‘Titanìque’ Before Off-Broadway Closing

“Titanìque”, Off-Broadway’s hit musical, has announced a-two-week extension, as well as news of its original stars returning to the show.

Co-creators and original actors of the production, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, will step into the roles of Céline Dion and Jack Dawson on June 3. Theater-goers will be able to see the show until its new closing date on June 29 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The parody musical premiered in 2022 at Asylum NYC before moving to Daryl Roth Theatre. Taking on the tragic love story aboard the Titanic, the show features the character of Dion, who guides audiences through the Titanic Museum and offers her own interpretation of the events surrounding Jack and Rose with modern pop culture references. Some of Dion’s hits like “My Heart Will Go On”, “To Love You More”, and “All By Myself” also accompany the show.

Helmed by Olivier Award-winner Tye Blue, “Titanìque” has a book by Blue again, along with Constantine Rousouli and Marla Mindelle.

From June 3 through 29, Mindelle will take over the role of Dion from the current actor Amber Ardolino, and Rousouli will step into Max Jenkins who is now starring as Jack Dawson. Other members of the cast include Cassadee Pope as Rose Dewitt Bukater, Lea DeLaria as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Victor Garber/Luigi, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Callum Francis as Cal, Kyle Ramar Freeman as The Iceberg, Jamir Brown, Rae Davenport, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Cassidy Stoner.

The production previously saw eight extensions over three years. Besides its New York staging, the production has also met audiences in major cities across the globe from London, Paris, and Toronto to Montreal and Sydney. “Titanìque” has received the Lucille Lortel Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Dorian Theater Award, and Las Culturistas Culture Award for Best New Musical so far. There is also a London production of the acclaimed musical, which opened in January at The Criterion Theatre in the West End, winning two 2025 Olivier Awards, including Best New Comedy.

The creative team of the “Titanìque” features choreography by Ellenore Scott; music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell; scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; costume design by Alejo Vietti; lighting design by Paige Seber; sound design by Lawrence Schober; wig design by Tommy Kurzman; and original prop design by Eric Reynolds.

Visit official website of “Titanìque” for tickets and more information.