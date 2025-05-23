New Casting Announced for Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’

Broadway’s musical “& Juliet” will welcome a new lead next month, with Gianna Harris taking over the title role beginning June 10 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Harris, who was part of the original Broadway cast of “Hell’s Kitchen,” the Alicia Keys musical currently running at the Shubert Theatre, will succeed Maya Boyd. Boyd is scheduled to play her final performance as Juliet on June 8.

The production also revealed that Cheryl Porter, the internationally known vocal coach and social media personality, will join the company later this summer. Porter, whose viral TikTok vocal lessons have earned her millions of followers, will step into the role of Angélique on August 7 for a 13-week engagement. She replaces Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle, who will conclude her run on August 3.

The current cast of “& Juliet” includes Boyd as Juliet, Joey Fatone as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Bayardelle as Angélique, and Nathan Levy as François.

Featuring a book by David West Read and a pop music score by Max Martin and others, “& Juliet” reimagines the ending of Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what might happen if Juliet chose to live. The show features a collection of pop hits including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Confident.”

The musical is directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Jennifer Weber, musical supervision and orchestrations by Bill Sherman, and scenic design by Soutra Gilmour. Costumes are by Paloma Young, lighting by Howard Hudson, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

Since opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 17, 2022, “& Juliet” has earned nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

