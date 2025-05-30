Safety Issues Force Last-Minute Cancellation of Shakira, Jason Aldean Shows in Boston

Two major concerts featuring Shakira and Jason Aldean at Fenway Park this week were abruptly canceled after a routine inspection uncovered structural issues at the historic venue, forcing organizers to scrap both events in the interest of safety.

The cancellations began Thursday afternoon, just hours before Shakira was slated to perform for a sold-out crowd as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Fenway Park’s official live events social media account posted a brief notice around midday, sharing, “due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park Have been canceled.”

On Friday, Live Nation, the promoter behind both events, released a statement offering further clarity.

“During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled,” the company said. “All team members are safe.”

The safety concerns not only affected Shakira’s Thursday night performance but also led to the cancellation of a country music concert featuring Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn, originally scheduled for Friday night at the same venue.

The Fenway Park cancellations mark the latest disruption for Shakira’s tour, which has already faced production delays and safety concerns in other cities. Earlier this year, performances in Medellín, Colombia, and Santiago, Chile, were postponed due to similar issues.

As of Friday morning, neither Shakira’s representatives nor Jason Aldean’s camp had announced plans to reschedule the Boston dates.