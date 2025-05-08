SeatGeek Named Official Ticketing Partner of USGA Championships

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates his U.S. Open tournament win at Pinehurst. (Photo via USGA, credit John Mummert)

SeatGeek will take over ticketing for some of golf’s premier events beginning with the 2026 season under a multi-year agreement announced Wednesday by the United States Golf Association. The deal designates the New York–based company as the official ticketing provider for the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, and U.S. Senior Open, among other USGA championships. A pre-sale for select groups tied to the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, opens May 22.

“Our fans will receive a ticketing experience that’s as exceptional as the championships themselves, and SeatGeek is the right partner to deliver that,” said Amanda Weiner, the USGA’s managing director of ticketing and global media. Russ D’Souza, SeatGeek’s co-founder and president of supply, called the partnership “a new standard for what modern golf fandom can be, where tradition meets innovation in all the best ways.”

SeatGeek will supply a mobile-first system it says will simplify buying and bolster on-site engagement. Fans will be able to add tickets for multiple days or sessions to a single cart, reducing abandoned transactions. The company’s Rally platform will embed “Know Before You Go” details, upgrade options and personalized offers directly into each digital ticket, while its Unify back-office software will furnish USGA operators with real-time sales and inventory data.

Under the agreement, SeatGeek will brand and operate the on-site ticket offices at both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open and collaborate with the governing body on an interactive photo activation debuting in 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The USGA relationship deepens SeatGeek’s footprint in golf, adding to existing ties with the PGA of America and the LPGA. Beyond the sport, the company’s roster includes six NFL franchises, three NBA teams, two NHL clubs, several MLS and NWSL sides, and league-wide pacts with Major League Baseball and the United Soccer League.