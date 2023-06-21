SeatGeek announced a major new partnership on Wednesday, sharing that it has become the Official Ticketing Supplier for the PGA of America for its championship events. The deal comes close on the heels of SeatGeek becoming the tourwide ticketing partner for the LPGA tour earlier this year.

Events included in the deal between the ticketing platform and the leading golf assocation include the PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as well as the 2025 Ryder Cup. The launch of the partnership coincides with the beginning of the ticket sales process for the 2024 PGA Championship, scheduled for May of 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club in Lousville, Kentucky.

“At the PGA of America, we’re continually looking to improve the championship experience, not only for our spectators but for our staff and tournament organizers who work tirelessly to create incredible moments for our attendees,” said Arjun Chowdri, Chief Innovation Officer at PGA of America. “SeatGeek’s technology and depth of data will give us unique insights into our spectators’ wants and needs while also helping us connect with a new generation of fans and players.”

The deal will leverage SeatGeek’s technology including the Unify platform, which allows partners to manage sales and inventory efficiently and at scale. It will include the mobile-only capabilities inherent to the ticketing system, which provides client partners with extensive data on the purchasers of their ticketing inventory and allows for further marketing opportunities.

“PGA of America has always been a catalyst for change within golf,” said Jeff Ianello, Head of Sales, North America & Executive Vice President at SeatGeek. “Everything they do has been with spectators and players top of mind. This is why we’re thrilled to work side by side with the PGA of America, who is committed to improving the championship experience and, as a result, growing the game for generations to come. We look forward to bringing our technology and unique insights to PGA of America, building upon the world-class experience already synonymous with championship events and the Ryder Cup.”

Beyond the recent LPGA news, SeatGeek recently announced marketplace partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Paciolan, the largest ticketing company in college athletics, and a primary ticketing deal with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, expanding its reach to new audiences. The company showed remarkable success in 2022, announcing 16 new premier partnerships, including the Utah Jazz, Baltimore Ravens, United Soccer League (USL), New Mexico United, Florida Panthers, and two football clubs in the UK, Leeds United and Watford F.C.

Last Updated on June 21, 2023