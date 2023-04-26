SeatGeek is officially the LPGA’s first tour-wide ticketing partner. The deal starts this summer in preparation for the 2024 season, with the 2024 Solheim Cup available on May 31st. Tournaments for the LPGA have always just been run by tournament operators, making it so they never had to report back any data to the league. The goal is to have a better understanding of data and where golf fans purchase tickets.

“This partnership will be transformative for the relationship between the LPGA and our fans, giving us the ability to connect all of our tournaments in a meaningful way and create new paths for fan engagement,” said Matt Chmura, LPGA Chief Marketing, Communications and Brand Officer. “Using SeatGeek’s state-of-the-art technology and unique data, we’ll better understand our fans and develop new and improved ways to provide them with a world-class tournament experience. We couldn’t be more excited to work with SeatGeek to grow our business and elevate women’s professional sports.

You can enjoy the LPGS Drive On Championship in Arizona, or attend the Cogizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. No matter where, fans across the country can take advantage of SeatGeek’s user-friendly platform. SeatGeek’s event-day feature, Rally, will turn golf fans’ tickets into a concierge, helping them find directions, entry instructions, weather updates, etc.

LPGA will have access to SeatGeek’s one of a kind technology, Unify. Unify will help the organization and tournament staff keep track of their sales and inventory successfully to deliver a customized live event experience for golf fans around the world. SeatGeek’s platform will also help the LPGA team capture better economics across the league, for the first time.

“Our partnership with LPGA is nothing short of a perfect match,” explained Danielle du Toit, President at SeatGeek. “This deal will allow us to interact with a brand new fanbase centered around the tournament-going experience. We’re eager to introduce the latest ticketing technologies and live event features to golf’s most passionate fans while doubling down on our position as a champion for women in sports.”

SeatGeek recently announced marketplace partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Paciolan, the largest ticketing company in college athletics, and a primary ticketing deal with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, expanding its reach to new audiences. The company showed remarkable success in 2022, announcing 16 new premier partnerships, including the Utah Jazz, Baltimore Ravens, United Soccer League (USL), New Mexico United, Florida Panthers, and two football clubs in the UK, Leeds United andWatford F.C.

Last Updated on April 26, 2023 by Dave Clark