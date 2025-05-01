Sen. Blumenthal Renews Call for BOSS and SWIFT Act Ticket Reforms

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) at a hearing (Photo via Sen. Blumenthal's government website)

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., held a press conference April 25 at Bushnell Park in Hartford to reaffirm support for the “Boss and Swift Act,” legislation aimed at increasing transparency and fairness in the online ticket sales market. Named for Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, the bill would require ticketing platforms to show the full cost of tickets upfront, prohibit sellers from changing prices during the purchasing process, and mandate clear disclosures on how tickets are marketed and distributed.

“The Boss and Swift Act basically guarantees that consumers receive fair prices that they see up front, without hidden charges, junk fees, deceptive and misleading practices,” Blumenthal said. “That cost is often so exuberant that they are misled in the purchase.”

Blumenthal last introduced the Boss and Swift Act in 2023, bringing it forward in the Senate to go alongside the House version introduced by the bill’s originial architect, the late Rep. Bill Pascrell. Earlier this year, he called on President Trump to back the measure, citing the administration’s executive order promoting reforms in live event ticketing. The proposed legislation gained renewed attention following high-profile controversies in 2022, when resale bots reportedly contributed to Ticketmaster’s crash during Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” ticket sale. Soon after, tickets for Bruce Springsteen concerts were listed at inflated prices, reaching upwards of $5,000 per seat on Ticketmaster.

“They are victims of these abuses by Live Nation-Ticketmaster, they are victims because their fans are victims,” Blumenthal said, referring to artists whose shows see massive price spikes in the primary and secondary markets. “They receive no benefit when those tickets are sold with hidden fees or inflated, astronomic prices.”

According to Blumenthal, the bill has potential to gather broad support on Capitol Hill as fans across the political spectrum face the same frustrations. “I am hopeful that we will have bipartisan support because it is a growing momentum for this kind of measure,” he said.

TicketNews contacted Blumenthal’s office to inquire whether he intends to re-introduce the Boss and Swift Act in its current form. As of press time, no response has been received.

Currently, the focus of ticketing reform at the federal level has been on the TICKET Act, which would bring all-in pricing and other important consumer protections. It recently was passed in overwhelming bipartisan fashion by the House, and is awaiting Senate action.

BOSS and SWIFT is a more comprehensive bill than TICKET Act, takes place amid rising scrutiny of Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary, Ticketmaster. Connecticut officials joined a multi-state antitrust lawsuit against the company in 2024, alleging a monopoly on live performances. Across the country, the cost of movie, theater, and concert tickets has increased by 20% since 2021, driven in part by “dynamic pricing,” where prices adjust in real time as tickets sell. Recent surveys show that nearly 40% of Gen Z and Millennials reported spending between $500 and $5,000 on a single ticket for a live event.

Rep. Pascrell, a longtime Live Nation critic and one of the main architects of the original Boss and Swift Act, passed away in 2024 at age 87. He was a vocal advocate for ticket reform, frequently blasting “junk fees” and pointing to the negative impacts of industry consolidation.

Blumenthal’s proposed legislation remains a focal point for consumers, event organizers, and the ticketing industry at large, as debate continues over how best to protect fans and ensure transparent pricing.