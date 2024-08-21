U.S. state representative Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-NJ), an active leader in the live event industry and advocate for ticket reform, died at 87-years-old on Wednesday.

Pascrell’s team revealed the news Wednesday morning on X, noting in a statement that “our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away this morning.”

“As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and the people he loved,” the statement read. “Bill loved his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America.”

While the reason for his death was not revealed, Pascrell was reportedly in and out of the hospital with an illness. Pascrell’s longtime chief of staff Ben Rich confirmed to ABC 7 that the representative died at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey.

Pascrell, an Army veteran and former high school history teacher, did not delve into politics until layer in his life. As a devoted Democrat, Pascrell was elected mayor of Paterson at the age of 53 and then elected to Congress seven years later. He was the incumbent for 14 years and was set to run for a 15th term in the fall, where he would have been the second-oldest member of the House.

While Pascrell was known for his work in New Jersey — aiming to unify the state with his assistance on the House Ways and Means Committee, handling tax-writing legislation — he also made waves in the entertainment industry. As a longtime critic of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, Pascrell fought for the passage of the BOSS and SWIFT Act to reform the live event ticketing industry with improvements on both the primary and secondary marketplace sides of the business.

“This is a fight I have taken on with Eyes Open,” Pascrell wrote ahead of a House hearing. “One company, Live Nation/Ticketmaster, controls everything: recording, licensing, venue ownership, ticketing and concessions down to the hotdog guy. With [legislative consideration of the BOSS and SWIFT Act], I have one message for Live Nation/Ticketmaster: Look What You Made Me Do.”

He actively spoke out against the pair; most notably, the Congressman called out the company’s “greedy ticket monopoly” in a scathing press release issued in the wake of widespread negative coverage spawned by the ticket prices being charged by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Pascrell pointed to the New Jersey-based group, which leveraged “dynamic” and “platinum” pricing, after tickets were going for as high as $5,000 per seat from the box office.

Just earlier this year, Pascrell shared an “explosive” previously suppressed study of the entertainment giant’s business practices, originally filed as part of a lawsuit against Live Nation in 2019. The report, Pascrell said, details “rampant corrupt and abusive practices by the Live Nation-Ticketmaster monopoly.”

“Our federal leaders must work together to reform this broken marketplace for fans, as well as artists, venues, promoters, and others throughout the live event industry, and finally hold Live Nation-Ticketmaster accountable,” Pascrell shared.

The Democratic county committee members will be able to handpick a new nominee by August 29, per state election law.

Sports Fans Coalition, the organization dedicated to protecting the rights and interests of sports fans nationwide, noted in a statement that “Congressman Pascrell was an unrelenting champion for sports fans in New Jersey and the country.”

“He stood up for fans against Ticketmaster for 15 years, leading the charge on comprehensive reforms for the ticketing marketplace while also fighting to break up Live Nation/Ticketmaster,” SFC said. “He also advocated for parents, the biggest sports fans of all, by pushing for legislation that would improve the way we talk about and treat concussions, cardiac conditions, and heat-related illnesses in youth athletics.”

“We mourn the loss of Congressman Pascrell with his friends and family and hope to honor his legacy by advocating for sports fans with the same tenaciousness as he did.”