Sonic Temple 2025 Draws 175,000 Fans for Sold-Out Weekend in Columbus

Metallica closing out Sonic Temple by Sam Shapiro | via Sonic Temple

The Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival returned to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend of May 8-11, drawing a record-breaking crowd of 175,000 fans for what organizers call the “Biggest Rock Fest in Columbus History.”

Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), the sold-out four-day event brought more than 100 bands to four stages, including a series of standout performances, surprise moments, and exclusive experiences that left fans buzzing. Among the most notable was Metallica’s long-awaited Sonic Temple debut, headlining two nights with their “No Repeat Weekend” format, which included a rare performance of “The Shortest Straw” from …And Justice For All.

Linkin Park Returns, KORN Digs Deep

The festival also marked Linkin Park’s first festival set of 2025, joined by new vocalist Emily Armstrong. The band surprised fans by inviting grandson on stage to perform “One Step Closer.” KORN thrilled the crowd with a set that included fan-favorite “Blind” and deep cuts like “Twisted Transistor” and “4 U,” performed live for the first time in years.

Columbus natives Beartooth made a surprise appearance, while other standout sets included Bad Omens with HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik on “The Drain,” and Filter commemorating 30 years of their hit “Hey Man Nice Shot.” Other major acts included Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, and Chevelle.

Art and Experiences Beyond the Music

Sonic Temple has become known not just for its music, but also its celebration of art and culture. This year’s visual art installations featured works from notable creatives like Bob’s Burgers illustrator Jay Howell, multimedia artist and DJ Terry Urban, and muralist Mandi Caskey, aka Miss Birdy. Their work transformed the festival into a living art gallery, offering fans a unique and immersive experience.

Exclusive lounge experiences included the Metallica-themed BLACKENED Whiskey and Burger Bars, with the latter led by celebrity chef Chris Santos. Fans enjoyed “Meat & Greets” with members of bands like Of Mice & Men and Ministry, and each received a branded souvenir.

Festivalgoers could also explore branded activations from CELSIUS, White Claw, Mountain Dew, Casamigos, and nonprofit partners such as To Write Love On Her Arms, Take Me Home Animal Charity, and Fxck Cancer.

| READ: Welcome to Rockville Reveals Set Times, Lineup Changes |

DWP Commits Through 2030

Capping off the weekend, DWP announced a five-year extension of its agreement with Historic Crew Stadium, ensuring Sonic Temple’s presence in Columbus through at least 2030. The move reflects DWP’s broader investment in the city, with millions contributed annually to local staffing, hotels, and businesses.

“Extending our partnership with the Historic Crew Stadium through 2030 is more than just a milestone—it’s a reflection of our long-standing commitment to this community,” said Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “We’re not only growing Sonic Temple—we’re building a cultural presence that cements Columbus as a true destination for live music.”

Josh Glessing of Haslam Sports Group and the Columbus Crew praised the extension, calling Sonic Temple a “cornerstone event” for the stadium and city. Kari Kauffman of Experience Columbus echoed the sentiment, saying the festival “showcases Columbus’ vibrant live music scene and solidifies our city’s place on the national stage.”

Economic and Community Impact

Experience Columbus identified the festival as a major economic driver, boosting tourism and visitor spending. DWP estimates that the festival contributes millions annually to the local economy through direct and indirect expenditures. The DWP Foundation also donates to local charities, including OhioHealth, Music Columbus, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Kids Mental Health Foundation.

Rave Reviews

Media outlets lauded the 2025 edition. Consequence called it “a pretty f***ing sweet edition,” while Metal Injection said it felt like “a thunderous, sprawling affirmation of rock’s vitality.” Loudwire praised its diverse offerings for fans, and The Columbus Dispatch noted that “fans were out in abundance.” Richland Source summed it up: “Ohio (once again) rocks the world.”

Dates for the 2026 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are expected to be announced soon.