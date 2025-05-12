Welcome to Rockville Reveals Set Times, Lineup Changes

Welcome to Rockville is bringing a stacked lineup of rock and metal heavyweights to Daytona Beach this coming weekend, and now, festivalgoers can plan their schedule with official set times.

The 14th edition of the festival is set to take place from Thursday, May 15 through Sunday, May 18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Thursday

Thursday will see rocker Royale Lynn and the metalheads of Gates to Hell and Big Ass Truck opening the show, followed by metal’s Shadow of Intent, the metalcore group Until I Wake, and rock’s Saving Abel and Blue October. Other metal acts We Came As Romans and GWAR, as well as rock’s and Theory of a Deadman and Halestorm will bring the fire across multiple stages, with alt-rock’s Crossfade set to perform on the Octane Stage — marking their second show in 13 years, followed by their set at Louder Than Life.

Metal’s The Dillinger Escape Plan, Body Count, Bullet For My Valentine, and Rob Zombie will close-out the show, as well as the newly-announced The Pretty Reckless ahead of a final headlining performance from Shinedown on the main Apex Stage. Notably, the post-grunge stars Shinedown are headlining Welcome to Rockville for the first time in their career, and the gig marks a special performance for the Brent Smith-fronted group in their home state.

Find Thursday’s schedule below:

Apex Stage

Time Artist 10:20 PM Shinedown 8:00 PM The Pretty Reckless 6:00 PM Halestorm 4:25 PM Theory of a Deadman 3:00 PM Blue October 1:50 PM Evans Blue 12:45 PM Royale Lynn

Octane Stage

Time Artist 9:05 PM Rob Zombie 6:55 PM Three Days Grace 5:10 PM Trivium 3:45 PM Crossfade 2:25 PM Finger Eleven 1:15 PM Saving Abel 12:15 PM Smile Empty Soul

Vortex Stage

Time Artist 9:10 PM Bullet For My Valentine 7:30 PM Asking Alexandria 6:05 PM We Came As Romans 4:45 PM From Ashes To New 3:25 PM Fit For A King 2:30 PM Until I Wake 1:30 PM Of Virtue 12:30 PM The Pretty Wild

Inferno Stage

Time Artist 8:15 PM Body Count 6:45 PM Arch Enemy 5:25 PM GWAR 4:10 PM Exodus 3:00 PM The Acacia Strain 2:00 PM Shadow of Intent 1:00 PM Frozen Soul 12:00 PM Gates to Hell

Garage Stage

Time Artist 8:15 PM The Dillinger Escape Plan 7:05 PM Quicksand 6:00 PM Health 5:00 PM Converge 4:00 PM Full of Hell 3:05 PM Harms Way 2:10 PM Candy 1:15 PM Big Ass Truck

Friday kicks-off with alt-rock’s I Set My Friends On Fire, nu-deathcore’s Left To Suffer, and rock’s Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, followed by emo/post-hardcore group Alesana, metal’s Miss May I, alt-rock’s Bowling for Soup, progressive-metal band ERRA, and pop-punk legends New Found Glory. Kublai Khan TX will bring-in the headbangers with their heavy sound, followed by (one of the only) woman-fronted groups on the lineup: Jinjer.

| READ: Miss May I Added, As I Lay Dying Dropped From Welcome to Rockville Lineup |

Emo-rock icons Jimmy Eat World and post-hardcore’s Saosin will play as the sun begins to set, with pop-punk’s Good Charlotte, beatdown hardcore group Knocked Loose, metalcore’s Underoath, and the metalheads of Killswitch Engage rounding-out the night. The reggae legends of Sublime will take the stage, for one of the group’s first shows with Jakob Nowell on vocals, while metal’s Alice in Chains will perform at the festival for the first time since 2013.

The punk-rockers of Green Day, who were just awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will fill the headlining slot of the night — marking their highly-anticipated debut at the festival.

See Friday’s set times below:

Apex Stage

Time Artist 10:15 PM Green Day 7:50 PM TBD 6:05 PM Jimmy Eat World 4:25 PM New Found Glory 3:10 PM Bowling For Soup 2:00 PM Lit 12:50 PM Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Octane Stage

Time Artist 8:55 PM Good Charlotte 6:55 PM Sublime 5:15 PM Bush 3:45 PM Candlebox 2:35 PM Everclear 1:25 PM Dorothy 12:20 PM Dexter & The Moonrocks

Vortex Stage

Time Artist 9:10 PM Knocked Loose 7:30 PM Kublai Khan TX 6:05 PM Incendiary 4:45 PM ERRA 3:35 PM Invent Animate 2:35 PM Boundaries 1:35 PM One Step Closer 12:35 PM Left To Suffer

Inferno Stage

Time Artist 8:15 PM Killswitch Engage 6:45 PM Jinjer 5:20 PM August Burns Red 4:10 PM Miss May I 3:05 PM It Dies Today 2:05 PM Butcher Babies 1:05 PM Bleed From Within 12:05 PM As You Were

Garage Stage

Time Artist 8:15 PM Underoath 7:10 PM Saosin 6:05 PM Silverstein 5:00 PM The Devil Wears Prada 4:00 PM Silent Planet 3:05 PM Scary Kids Scaring Kids 2:10 PM Alesana 1:15 PM I Set My Friends On Fire

The weekend continues on Saturday with the melodic deathcore group Angelmaker, the heavy-rockers of Sleep Theory, and metalcore’s Escape The Fate. Alt-rock’s Hoobastank, the pop-punkers of Real Friends and Taking Back Sunday, and emo’s Emmure will follow, along with metal’s Attila, Obituary, nu-metal’s P.O.D., and metalcore’s Of Mice & Men, Sleeping With Sirens, and The Plot In You.

The Caleb Shomo-fronted Beartooth will be followed by former Attack Attack! member Johnny Franck performing as Bilmuri, with the rock icons of Incubus, sludge/doom metal’s Acid Bath, and deathcore’s All Shall Perish rocking the night away. Metal’s Mastodon and Whitechapel will close the night alongside metalcore’s Dayseeker and post-hardcore’s Pierce The Veil.

Linkin Park, now fronted by co-vocalist Emily Armstrong, will headline Saturday’s show. The nu-metal pioneers reunited last year, and this festival appearance is among one of their first live shows in seven years.

Find Saturday’s lineup below:

Apex Stage

Time Artist 10:20 PM Linkin Park 8:00 PM Incubus 6:05 PM Beartooth 4:25 PM Taking Back Sunday 3:10 PM P.O.D. 2:00 PM Hoobastank 12:50 PM Sleep Theory

Octane Stage

Time Artist 9:05 PM Pierce The Veil 6:55 PM I Prevail 5:15 PM Hollywood Undead 3:45 PM Sleeping With Sirens 2:35 PM Of Mice & Men 1:25 PM Escape The Fate 12:20 PM Liliac

Vortex Stage

Time Artist 9:10 PM Mastodon 7:30 PM Acid Bath 6:05 PM Obituary 4:45 PM Municipal Waste 3:35 PM Nails 2:30 PM Havok 1:30 PM Dead Heat 12:30 PM Chained Saint

Inferno Stage

Time Artist 8:15 PM Dayseeker 6:45 PM Bilmuri 5:25 PM The Plot In You 4:10 PM Set It Off 3:00 PM Real Friends 2:00 PM The Funeral Portrait 1:00 PM NERV 12:00 PM Nevertel

Garage Stage

Time Artist 8:15 PM Whitechapel 7:05 PM All Shall Perish 6:00 PM Attila 5:00 PM After The Burial 4:00 PM Emmure 3:05 PM Brand of Sacrifice 2:10 PM Upon A Burning Body 1:15 PM Angelmaker

Sunday marks the final day of the festival, with metal’s Wind Walkers and The Union Underground kicking-off performances. Nu-metal’s Snot, deathcore’s Peeling Flesh and Fit For An Autopsy, and post-hardcore’s Caskets will follow, along with metalcore’s Attack Attack!, Motionless In White and Blessthefall. Rock icons Daughtry, emo’s Hawthorne Heights, and metal’s Testament, Mudvayne, and Deafheaven will help close the night, alongside shock-rock legend Marilyn Manson.

Thrash-metal’s Power Trip, the reunited post-hardcore group Chiodos, horrorcore’s Insane Clown Posse, and the famed metalcore group Bad Omens are last to perform, with the one and only nu-metal legends of Korn shutting down the weekend.

Find Sunday’s set times below:

Apex Stage

Time Artist 10:20 PM Korn 7:45 PM Marilyn Manson 6:00 PM Chevelle 4:20 PM Daughtry 3:05 PM Filter 1:55 PM Snot 12:45 PM The Union Underground

Octane Stage

Time Artist 8:50 PM Bad Omens 6:50 PM Mudvayne 5:10 PM Motionless In White 3:40 PM Sevendust 2:30 PM Chimaira 1:20 PM Dry Kill Logic 12:15 PM Return To Dust

Vortex Stage

Time Artist 9:10 PM Insane Clown Posse 7:30 PM Testament 6:10 PM The Black Dahlia Murder 4:50 PM Seven Hours After Violet 3:40 PM Fit For An Autopsy 2:35 PM Gatecreeper 1:35 PM Sanguisugabogg 12:35 PM Allt

Inferno Stage

Time Artist 8:15 PM Chiodos 6:45 PM Hawthorne Heights 5:25 PM Memphis May Fire 4:15 PM Blessthefall 3:10 PM Attack Attack! 2:05 PM A Skylit Drive 1:05 PM Caskets 12:05 PM Wind Walkers

Garage Stage

Time Artist 8:15 PM Power Trip 7:05 PM Deafheaven 6:00 PM Sunami 5:00 PM Pain of Truth 4:00 PM 200 Stab Wounds 3:05 PM PeelingFlesh 2:10 PM BodyBox 1:15 PM Mugshot

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said that “Rockville always delivers a high level of electric energy in the fan friendly festival atmosphere.”

“Rockville will yet again continue its tradition of hosting top-tier bands in rock, metal, and alternative genres,” Kelleher said. “All will take place inside the iconic Daytona International Speedway, which packed the house during the 2024 Rolex 24 in January, a sold-out DAYTONA 500, an action-packed Bike Week with DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, finishing with the penultimate Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August.”

Last-minute Single Day General Admission, VIP, and Daytona Owners Club passes are available, as well as 4-day Weekend GA, VIP, and DOC passes via the festival’s official website. Festivalgoers can also grab resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Stay tuned with TicketNews as we’ll be on-site covering the festival in real time this weekend.