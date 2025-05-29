TickPick Partners with New York Jets to Launch VIP Fan Experiences at MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium | Photo via New York Jets

TickPick has announced a multi-year partnership with the New York Jets, introducing an array of exclusive VIP fan experiences at MetLife Stadium beginning with the 2025-26 NFL season. The deal makes TickPick the Official Fan Experience Partner of the Jets, marking a significant expansion in the ticketing platform’s experiential offerings.

The collaboration includes the launch of unique hospitality packages aimed at enhancing game day for fans. Highlights include the new Elite Green Room Experience, which offers fans the chance to stand beside the Jets bench during the national anthem, enjoy access to a premium Lower Bowl lounge with all-inclusive food and drinks, and mingle with celebrities and Jets Legends before kickoff.

“As a New York-based company, we are thrilled to partner with our first hometown team to offer next-level experiences to Jets fans and TickPick customers on game day,” Brett Goldberg, Co-CEO of TickPick, said in a press release. “Together we’ll be able to create memorable experiences that bring Jets fans closer to the action and offer the kind of VIP treatment that makes game day unforgettable.”

As part of the agreement, the Jets’ existing hospitality space, The Jets Hangar, will be rebranded as the TickPick Landing. Debuting at the Jets’ 2025 home opener, the revamped space will operate as a climate-controlled party suite on the Mezzanine Level for up to 200 fans. Amenities include indoor lounge seating, an outdoor viewing patio, complimentary food and beverage service for two hours, a cash bar, and field-level access for pregame introductions and the anthem ceremony. Fans will also have opportunities to meet Jets Legends throughout the experience.

“TickPick has a proven record of providing best-in-class gameday experiences for fans, and we are really looking forward to the transformational engagement they will bring to life at Jets games,” Jeff Fernandez, the Jets’ Vice President of Business Development & Ventures, said in a statement. “Given that it provides one of the best viewing environments in all of sports, the TickPick Landing should be energized all season.”

The partnership represents a major step for TickPick in the live event hospitality space, emphasizing its focus on delivering transparent pricing alongside immersive fan access. This follows news of TickPick’s partnership with the Houston Texans as the club’s Official Fan Experience Partner.