Weezer, Janelle Monáe, Bright Eyes to Headline 2025 Bumbershoot Festival

The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival has revealed its 2025 lineup for its 52nd annual edition. The festival will return to Seattle Center over Labor Day weekend, August 30 to 31, with performances from Weezer, Bright Eyes, Janelle Monáe, Car Seat Headrest, Aurora, and Sylvan Esso leading the bill.

Taking the stage on Saturday alongside Weezer, Car Seat Headrest and Bright Eyes are The Budos Band, Indigo De Souza, Tank and the Bangas, as well as Pretty Girls Make Graves and Pattie Gonia among others. Notably, Weezer is set to perform their album Blue Album in full.

Sunday’s event will see Aurora, Janelle Monáe and Sylvan Esso taking the stage along with Digable Planets, who is slated to perform a special set marking the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album, Blowout Comb.

Additional performers confirmed for the two-day event include Tank and the Bangas, The Linda Lindas, Real Estate, Tennis, Saba, and The Murder City Devils. Psychedelic rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers, experimental artist SPELLLING, and DJ and drag performer Bob the Drag Queen are also among the scheduled acts.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the Bumbershoot Festival official website.

A complete list of artists can be found below:

Bumbershoot 2025 Festival Lineup